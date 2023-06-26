Where to watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old therapist, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 27 earlier this year. Charity made the final four, which meant the Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, accompanied Charity to her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. However, Zach elected not to give Charity a rose at the end of the episode, ending her time on the show.

Charity receives her shot at redemption as she searches for her one true love as the next Bachelorette. Twenty-five men will vie for the final rose and win Charity’s heart. Jesse Palmer returns as host for the landmark 20th season of the spinoff to The Bachelor. Will Charity find her Prince Charming? Find out where to watch The Bachelorette season 20.

Recommended Videos

How to watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream

Season 20 of The Bachelorette starts with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 26, on ABC. Watch the premiere live through the ABC app or on ABC.com. Make sure to sign in with your cable provider to access the premiere.

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere on Hulu

Meet the Men of Charity's Season – The Bachelorette

New episodes of The Bachelorette will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Not every season of The Bachelorette is on Hulu, but a few seasons are available to watch in their entirety, including seasons 12, 13, and 18. Stream previous seasons of The Bachelor, including 20, 22, and 23, on Hulu. Catch other hit ABC shows like Abbott Elementary, The Wonder Years, and Grey’s Anatomy the next day on Hulu.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu has two paid tiers: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free tier. Hulu with ads costs $8/month or $80/year, while Hulu ad-free costs $15/month. There is a student option with ads for $2/month for those eligible.

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Bachelorette on ABC will be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. There are over 85 live TV channels, ranging from ABC and MTV to Bravo and CBS. There are two different paid plans, and both include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream on YouTube TV

ABC is available on YouTube TV, so catch the live premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday night. YouTube TV has over 100 live channels, including CNN, FOX, Freeform, MTV, and NFL Network. Speaking of football, NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV this fall. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial before committing to the full price.

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream on Fubo TV

Stream live TV channels like ABC, CBS, ESPN, TNT, and TBS with Fubo TV. There are no contracts at sign-up and no hidden fees. Subscribers can choose from four paid packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. New users can enjoy a free seven-day trial when they sign up.

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream on Sling TV

To access ABC on Sling TV, users must subscribe to the Blue package or the Orange + Blue package. ABC is not available on the Orange package. The Blue package costs $45/month, and the Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new subscribers will receive $25 off their first month. Plus, users can stream other popular channels, including FOX News, USA, truTV, Lifetime, and Food Network.

Watch The Bachelorette season 20 premiere live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you happen to be outside the United States on Monday night, watching The Bachelorette premiere may be challenging. Downloading a VPN could bypass these problems. A VPN will go around regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels, like ABC. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations