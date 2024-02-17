Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

Undefeated in their last seven Bundesliga games, Dortmund look to continue that momentum on Saturday when they travel to Volkswagen Arena to take on 12th-place Wolfsburg, who are on an opposite sort of run with zero wins in their last six.

The match starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ if you’re in the United States. That means there is unfortunately no way to watch the match completely free, but ESPN+ remains one of the better deals in all of streaming, especially if you’re a Bundesliga fan.

Watch Wolfsburg vs Dortmund on ESPN+

It’s pretty simple: If you’re in the United States and you want to watch Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, you’re going to need ESPN+. On the downside, there is currently no ESPN+ free trial. But on the upside, ESPN+ is loaded with soccer content. Not only does it include every Bundesliga match, but it also has the German knockout cup competition DFB-Pokal, which will see the last quarterfinal played in March and the semifinals in April. You’ll also get La Liga (there’s a Clasico in April), Copa del Rey (the second legs of the semifinals are later this month), English Football Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League and other international soccer.

Throw in tons of other live sports and plenty of on-demand content, and ESPN+ will keep you plenty busy beyond today’s Wolfsburg vs Dortmund match. And at just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), it’s easily worth the price.

Watch Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re traveling outside of the country during the match, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access ESPN+, which is restricted to US-only. VPN’s mask your IP address/location, allowing you to bypass these geo-blocks.

NordVPN is a good place to start–it’s fast, reliable and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you. But if you want to check out some of the other various VPN options, you can take a look at our compiled list of best VPN deals right now.

