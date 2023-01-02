 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 finale ending explained

Joe Allen
By

Now that Yellowstone has wrapped up the first half of its fifth season, fans will have plenty of time to contemplate all the implications of this mid-season finale.

Yellowstone‘s latest episode, “A Knife and No Coin,” is the mid-season finale of the hit series and featured members of the Dutton family entering into open war with one another, leaving us wondering if Jamie could actually remove his father from office.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone, season 5 episode 8. 

Jamie moves against his father

A man stands at a podium in Yellowstone.

The main plot development of this episode is Jamie’s decision to move forward with an attempt to remove his father from the governor’s office. When John and Beth discover what Jamie’s done, Beth accurately describes it as a declaration of war.

Related

The move leads to a violent confrontation between Beth and Jamie in which each of them threatens the other. Beth threatens to reveal that Jamie killed Garrett if he moves forward with the impeachment, and Jamie then threatens to reveal how many bodies John has disposed over his years as head of the family. Jamie then adds that he knows that John is running Yellowstone into the ground, and he plans to do what it takes to save the ranch.

Back at Yellowstone, the protected wolves living on the ranch are killed, and it seems like John may have known that was going to happen. What seems clearer, though, is that Jamie and Beth are planning not just for a legal war, but for doing whatever it might take to get the other out of the way.

Jamie and Beth are going to make runs at each other’s heads

A man and a woman talk in an office in Yellowstone.

Late in the episode, we see Jamie and Sarah canoodling as Jamie asks her whether she knows anyone who might be able to take Beth out in a more permanent fashion. Jamie knows that Beth is going to make a similar run at him, and he wants to be prepared. Sarah says that she does, and even agrees to meet with some potential hitmen on his behalf.

The episode doesn’t end on that fairly climactic note, though. Instead, we get a final scene between Kayce and Monica in which she pitches him on the idea of moving to the east camp while they look after the ranch for the Duttons. She suggests it might be the best way for them to get everything that they’ve always wanted. It’s a fine scene, but a bit of a comedown from all the potential bloodshed that the rest of the episode suggests could be in the offing.

The opening flashback hints at what’s to come

Yellowstone Season 5 Returns This Summer | Paramount Network

In an opening flashback, we see the way that Rip became a part of the Dutton clan, which plays a thematic importance to how the rest of the episode plays out. Jamie may be at war with the rest of his family, but once you’re a Dutton, you’re in for life. Jamie and his father may ultimately find their way back toward one another. After all, even as he plans the death of one of his siblings, he’s still part of the family.

This cliffhanger won’t resolve soon. Season 5 of Yellowstone will resume episodes some time this summer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andor’s season 1 finale ending explained
Cassian aims his gun in Andor.
The Walking Dead series finale ending explained: We are the ones who live
Rick standing outside wearing a CRM jacket in The Walking Dead.
The ending of 1899 season 1 explained
The cast of 1899 pose for the camera with the sun setting behind them.
Get ready for Yellowstone season 5 with a recap of what to remember
Kevin Costner staring into the distance in a scene from Yellowstone.
What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (January 2023)
Octavia Spencer in Truth Be Told
Amazon eyeing standalone app for sports, report claims
Amazon logo on the headquarters building.
The best Spider-Man movies, ranked
spider man far from home into the verse multiverse 01
Tennessee vs. Clemson live stream: where to watch the 2022 Orange Bowl
Logo for Tennessee vs. Clemson in 2022 Orange Bowl.
The 10 best movies of 2022
A superimposed image of X, Elvis, Aftersun, and Apollo 10 1/2.
Alabama vs. Kansas State live stream: where to watch the 2022 Sugar Bowl
Logo for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The best documentaries on Netflix right now (January 2023)
David Attenborough in A Life on Our Planet.
The best movies on Apple TV+ right now (January 2023)
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse.
Michigan vs. TCU live stream: where to watch the 2022 Fiesta Bowl
A player from TCU and a player from Michigan are on the poster for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.