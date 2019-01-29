Share

Believe it or not, but Zombieland turns 10 years old this fall, and Sony Pictures is celebrating in the best way possible: By scaring up more irreverent zombie-killing action. Production on the long-awaited horror-comedy sequel only began a few days ago, but Sony has already revealed Zombieland 2‘s full title and its first promotional image.

The sequel will officially be known as Zombieland: Double Tap, according to a post on Sony Pictures’ Twitter feed. As fans know, that’s a reference to the first film, in which one of Columbus’ (Jesse Eisenberg) rules for survival is to “double tap” his undead foes (i.e., shoot them twice) to make sure that they’re really dead.

That’s not the only piece of fan service in the tweet, either. In a riff on the popular “10 Year Challenge” meme, Sony posted the original Zombieland poster alongside a new image showing series stars Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin in their Double Tap outfits. It seems that the post-apocalypse has been awfully kind to the Zombieland crew, given that they all look pretty much the same as they did 10 years ago — aside from Breslin, of course, who was only 13 when the first Zombieland debuted.

Not only is all of the Zombieland cast returning for Zombieland: Double Tap, but the film will be a reunion behind the camera, too. Zombieland creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote Deadpool and its sequel, penned Double Tap‘s screenplay, while Ruben Fleischer, the man behind Venom, will return to the director’s chair.

They’ll all be joined by series newcomers Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia, who are rumored to be playing new love interests for Eisenberg and Stone. Rosario Dawson will appear in Zombieland: Double Tap as Nevada, “a female zombie-hunting badass” who’ll give Harrelson’s Tallahassee a run for his money. Zombieland: Double Tap will begin with the original gang living in the White House and will introduce at least three new types of zombies, We Got This Covered reports.

Zombieland: Double Tap will premiere on October 11, 2019, almost exactly 10 years after the original hit theaters. It won’t be the first time that someone’s tried to raise Zombieland from the dead, however. In 2013, Amazon produced and aired a Zombieland TV pilot that was written by Reese and Wernick and featured an all-new cast, but decided not to order the show to series.