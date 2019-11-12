Tesla is adding another engineering and design center location, as well as another “Gigafactory,” in Berlin, Germany.

CEO Elon Musk announced the factory plans during an award show in Germany on Tuesday, CNBC reports. The new Gigafactory will be Tesla’s fourth, according to Musk.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” Musk said. “We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin because Berlin has some of the best art in the world.”

The Gigafactory joins other facilities in Nevada and New York, as well one in Shanghai that’s currently under construction. Tesla’s third-quarter update reveals that the Model 3 sedans and the upcoming Model Y, a crossover SUV, would be produced at the European factory.

Musk has reportedly wanted to add a European factory to his facility lineup for a while. Tesla acquired the German manufacturing and design firm, Grohmann Engineering, in 2016, so it makes sense that both Grohmann and Musk want to build a Tesla Gigafactory in Germany.

As to why Tesla calls its facilities gigafactories, Tesla’s website says that “the name Gigafactory comes from the word ‘Giga,’ the unit of measurement representing ‘billions.’ The Gigafactory is built in phases so that Tesla can begin manufacturing immediately inside the finished sections and continue to expand thereafter.”

Tesla’s gigafactories are designed to be primarily powered by solar power and have a net-zero energy factory.

Digital Trends reached out to Tesla for further comment on the new Gigafactory, as well as when it will open, and we’ll update this story once we hear back.

It’s the second major announcement Tesla has made in the past week, after revealing the November 21 debut date of the much-anticipated electric pickup truck that the company is calling “Cybertruck.”

The futuristic electric truck is expected to have seating for up to six passengers and between 400 and 500 miles of driving range. Tesla previously confirmed specs that include dual-motor all-wheel drive, self-leveling suspension, 360-degree cameras, and an impressive amount of torque. The truck woill also be able to park itself .

Editors' Recommendations