Popular podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan is moving his hit show, The Joe Rogan Experience, exclusively to Spotify.

Rogan made the announcement Tuesday in an Instagram post, saying the show’s audio and video will be available on Spotify for free starting September 1 and will move exclusively to Spotify at the end of the year.

“It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now,” Rogan wrote.

Rogan has more than 8 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and racks in between 1.3 million to 2.3 million views for show. His most recent episode with Elon Musk earlier this month saw more than 13 million views.

“Bringing the [Joe Rogan Experience] to Spotify will mean that the platform’s more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture’s leading voices. By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world’s leading audio platform,” Spotify wrote in its blog announcing the new multi-year deal with Rogan.

Spotify has quickly become a major force in the podcast space, especially with last year’s acquisition of podcast companies Gimlet Media and Anchor, as well as adding the ability for its listeners to create new playlists of podcasts.

