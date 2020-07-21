Spotify just added video podcasts as a new way to listen to your favorite podcast hosts.

The feature is available starting Tuesday to select podcasts that include The Morning Toast, The Misfits Podcast, Fantasy Footballers, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, and others.

“The new feature allows select creators to bring both audio and video content to Spotify, enabling them to connect more meaningfully with their listeners, expand viewership, and deepen audience engagement,” Spotify said in a statement.

The podcast creators make the video podcasts, and the footage begins as soon as you press play to your favorite podcast. Since the video syncs to the audio, you can still listen to the podcast’s audio version if you have to multitask between apps or lock your device while listening.

Digital Trends reached out to Spotify to find out when the feature will roll out to more podcasts, and what podcasts those will be. We will update this story when we hear back.

Spotify has quickly become a significant force in the podcast space, especially with last year’s acquisition of podcast companies Gimlet Media and Anchor, as well as adding the ability for its listeners to create new playlists of podcasts.

Perhaps one of the more popular podcasts that will soon be available on the streaming platform is The Joe Rogan Experience. The first show on Spotify will stream for free on September 1 and move exclusively to Spotify at the end of the year.

However, fans of the podcast argue Rogan’s move to Spotify will effectively “kill” the show, since followers would have to pay for Spotify Premium if they want to continue an ad-free experience while listening to the show.

