Mario Strikers: Battle League gets an electrifying new mode

Billy Givens
By

Mario Strikers: Battle League has received an overview trailer detailing a host of features players can experience in the upcoming extreme soccer title, including an “electrifying” new mode that should offer a fresh take on the series’ typical formula.

The beloved Mario Strikers franchise is well-known for having very few rules, but Nintendo knew it was time to shake things up even more. It’s looking as though it has managed to do precisely that with Battle League‘s “Strike” mode, a 5-on-5 showdown set within a soccer pitch surrounded by electric fences. The ruleset remains as loose as ever, but now players will collect Strike Orbs scattered about the arena that can be collected to trigger a Hyper Strike move. Getting the ball in the goal while using this outrageous special skill will earn the team two points instead of the usual one.

Players will also be able to tackle the opposing team’s characters and use a variety of items to disorient and disrupt them. With so many classic Mario-adjacent characters to choose from — each sporting unique stats and gear that can be equipped to alter them — there is certain to be no shortage of mayhem on the pitch.

Battle League supports up to 8-player local multiplayer, while its online multiplayer component grants enthusiasts the option to join or create a club of up to 20 total players. Club owners can customize the team’s uniforms and even its home stadium, and the club can engage in showdowns with competing clubs to earn higher ranks on the online boards.

Mario Strikers: Battle League appears to be shaping up to be the franchise’s most feature-packed entry yet, but we’ll know for sure when it launches on June 10 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Until then, you can play soccer in the newly released Nintendo Switch Sports.

