  1. News

Slack is down for users around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage

By

It’s not just you: Slack is down worldwide, leaving companies scrambling to communicate right at the end of the U.S. workday.

The chat app went down around 4:53 p.m. PT on Tuesday, according to Slack’s Status page. The company said it was investigating the cause of the outage.

“Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts,” Slack wrote. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly.”

By 5:02 p.m. PT, the company posted another update: “Users are unable to connect to Slack. We are investigating and will provide an update shortly,” it wrote.

At least 5,000 users reported issues with Slack on Downdetector, including issues connecting and sending messages. Slack for Windows and Mac, along with the Slack mobile and web apps all seemed to be affected by the outage.

Some users couldn’t get Slack to load at all, seeing only an error message: 503 Service Unavailable.

On Twitter, Slack users said they were unable to write messages, with some Slack channels appearing completely blank.

It’s not clear when Slack will be back online. On Twitter, the company said it does not have “a super solid timeline at the moment.”

At the very least — for better or worse — email is still working, meaning you can still communicate with you coworkers, just much more slowly.

We’ve reached out to Slack for more information on the outage and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Editors' Recommendations

The best text messaging apps for Android and iOS

best messaging apps allo

The best apps for teachers and educators

The best video-conferencing software

The best Google Hangouts tips and tricks everyone should know

Google Hangouts

How To Watch UFC 249 Online: Live Stream Ferguson vs Gaethje

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on ESPN+

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

I loved working from home until the pandemic made it mandatory

Tesla confirms it is suing Alameda County over factory reopening dispute

AR contact lenses are the holy grail of sci-fi tech. Mojo is making them real

Apple reportedly names over-ear headphones AirPods Studio, with $349 price tag

World Health Organization to launch coronavirus symptom-checking app

USC indicated it would conduct lectures and seminars online rather than in classrooms

Xbox Series X looks to reduce games’ file sizes, but there’s ‘no silver bullet’

Xbox Series X

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More

UFC 2020 hub

WeChat reportedly spying on foreigners to feed censorship algorithms in China

Next-gen Apple Watch will reportedly warn wearers of oncoming panic attacks