Slack is down for users around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage

It’s not just you: Slack is down worldwide, leaving companies scrambling to communicate right at the end of the U.S. workday.

The chat app went down around 4:53 p.m. PT on Tuesday, according to Slack’s Status page. The company said it was investigating the cause of the outage.

“Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts,” Slack wrote. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly.”

By 5:02 p.m. PT, the company posted another update: “Users are unable to connect to Slack. We are investigating and will provide an update shortly,” it wrote.

At least 5,000 users reported issues with Slack on Downdetector, including issues connecting and sending messages. Slack for Windows and Mac, along with the Slack mobile and web apps all seemed to be affected by the outage.

Some users couldn’t get Slack to load at all, seeing only an error message: 503 Service Unavailable.

On Twitter, Slack users said they were unable to write messages, with some Slack channels appearing completely blank.

It’s not clear when Slack will be back online. On Twitter, the company said it does not have “a super solid timeline at the moment.”

We don't have a super solid timeline at the moment. We're taking a look and hope to be back up shortly! — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 13, 2020

At the very least — for better or worse — email is still working, meaning you can still communicate with you coworkers, just much more slowly.

2020 also decided we're all reverting back to email thread conversations. #SlackDown pic.twitter.com/fmoLjWHsb5 — Danna Fakhoury (@dannadano) May 13, 2020

We’ve reached out to Slack for more information on the outage and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

