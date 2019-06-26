Share

It’s certainly no coincidence that Target announced Target Deal Days the day after Amazon nailed down the schedule for Prime Day 2019. As expected and as we mentioned in our Prime Day coverage, other major retailers don’t have a choice about participating in one of busiest shopping events of the year — Amazon’s juggernaut will marginalize retailers who don’t stay competitive.

And if you’re Target, you wouldn’t miss the Prime Day event anyway, even if you change the name to Target Deal Days. Last year, Target rocked it.

“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,” said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”

This year, Target comes ready to rumble. Stressing its No Membership Required policy, Target takes a shot at Amazon’s practice of limiting the best sales and free shipping to Amazon Prime members. Target’s best sale prices online and in stores are available for all. But there’s more.

Earlier this year, Target introduced Same-Day Delivery via Shipt. According to Target’s Deal Days announcement, “Guests coast to coast can enjoy the ease and convenience of ordering from Target.com and having their items shopped by Shipt and delivered to their home within hours.”

Other convenient ways to get your Target-sourced goods include online ordering with local store pickup, Drive Up orders, and free two-day shipping. With Drive Up orders, you drive to a store, place an order from the Target app while sitting in your car, and in a few minutes, a Target employee will trot out with your purchase. You can get free two-day delivery when you spend $35 or more, or you use a Target REDcard — the retailer’s branded debit and credit cards.

Target plans to release specifics of special deals available during Target Deal Days closer to July 15-16. The company promises to offer extra discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and to present new deals each day. Target REDcard holders can also get an additional 5% off the deal prices.

