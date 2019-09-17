Previous Next 1 of 5

Leica’s latest special-edition camera looks like it belongs in the hands of a rock legend — probably because it was created by one. The Leica M Monochrom Signature camera was designed by Andy Summers, former guitarist for The Police. The camera was also inspired by Fender’s Signature Guitar — and will soon have a six-string to match.

The special edition mixes the same technical specifications as the original black-and-white mirrorless camera with a Leica Summicron-M f/2 35mm ASPH lens, but adapts a new look for the exterior. The leatherette wrap features several of Summer’s photographs from around the world mixed together in a collage. At the top of the camera, the red engraving of Summers’ signature also pays homage to the guitar.

The Fender guitar will house the same image collage, while also taking design cues from the camera, including inspiration from some of the silver camera controls. The camera will be paired with a lens, vintage lens hood, a Fender-inspired camera strap, and a leather camera bag from Oberwerth. As a special edition, only 50 sets will be available worldwide.

Known as a guitarist, Summers’ latest album, Triboluminescence, includes his work on the bass drums, banjo, and keyboards as well. While Summers is most recognized for his music, he’s also a Leica photographer with 36 years of experience, including a few exhibitions. The guitar and camera collage uses a photo of a man walking his horse in the ocean, men sheltering themselves from rain under hoods in China, and an image of balloons at one of his concerts.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to work with two leading producers of two fundamental instruments I hold close to my heart, Leica Camera and Fender,” Summers said. “I’ve always thought of my photographic experience as tearing pages from a book and then reshuffling the results into a new visual syntax, and the collage-forward design of the Leica M Monochrom Signature is the physical embodiment of just that.”

As a special-edition camera, the limited availability pushes the price point of the setup to $15,000. The camera is available from Leica stores and boutiques.

Editors' Recommendations