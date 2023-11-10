 Skip to main content
The 32 best early Walmart Black Friday deals still available

Black Friday isn’t far off, and we’ve already seen a huge rush of early Black Friday deals from numerous retailers. You may be wondering if there are still any early Black Friday deals to capitalize on, and the answer is yes. Walmart is one of the most popular retailers when it comes to landing a good deal amongst the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals available to shop there. From TVs to laptops and from small appliances to mattresses, we’ve tracked down all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you won’t want to miss out on this bargain. Heck, at under $150, it’s worth buying just to put in the spare room.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

It isn’t Black Friday without discounts on TVs. Walmart currently has quite a few TVs with discounted prices, and they include some of the best TV brands like Samsung and LG. You’ll find a lot of different Smart TV platforms available, including Roku and WebOS-based TVs. But you’ll also find a variety of different sizes, making Walmart the perfect place to grab a discount on a TV for any room in the house.

  • Philips 32-inch HD Roku TV —
  • Onn 65-inch 4K Smart TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV —
  • LG 55-inch 4K WebOS Smart TV —
  • TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart TV —
If you’re looking for a great 65-inch TV deal that isn’t going to break the bank, then going with the more budget-oriented Onn TVs is a great idea. Not only do you get a big-screen TV for bargain-bin prices, but Onn TVs tend to have quite a few great features, like one-click access to the leading streaming services including Disney Plus and Netflix.

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.
Arlo

Technology is a broad term, and while many people think of high end items like virtual reality headsets and futuristic mockups when they think of the word technology, the bargain bin can fill up with lots of different tech items. Walmart currently has Black Friday deals taking place on things like headphones and printers, as well as security cameras and smartwatches. You can even land a great deal on a new drone.

  • Arlo Essential outdoor camera —
  • HP DeskJet 3772 wireless color inkjet printer —
  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • F21 Elite Sky Foldable Quadcopter drone —
  • Skullcandy barrel party speaker XT —
  • Samsung B-Series 4.1-channel soundbar —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 —

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.
Dell

Walmart’s Black Friday deals also have a lot of savings to offer if you’re looking for a new laptop. Several of the best laptop brands have models seeing Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart. Samsung, for instance, is seeing its Chromebook 4 going for just $129. So whether you’re on a work budget or looking to get a headstart on the second semester, these Walmart Black Friday laptop deals are worth a look.

  • Samsung Chromebook 4 —
  • Asus 15.6-inch laptop —
  • Gateway Chromebook —
  • Dell Latitude 7490 —
  • HP 15.6-inch laptop —
  • Acer Aspire 3 —

Walmart Black Friday small appliance deals

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer with cooked food at the side.
Ninja

Black Friday makes a great opportunity to add to your smart home. Landing one of the best smart home devices for your kitchen can go a long way as we head into the holiday season, as small appliances such as air fryers and crockpots can be helpful in preparing food for gatherings and other meals. You’ll also find some of the best Keurig coffee makers discounted at Walmart for Black Friday.

  • Hamilton Beach 2-slice toaster —
  • Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker —
  • Hamilton Beach Stay or Go 7-quart slow cooker —
  • Cuisinart electric grill —
  • Ninja 4-quart air fryer —
  • Keurig K-Compact coffee maker —

Walmart Black Friday mattress and bed deals

A woman sits on the Novilla 12-inch cool gel queen hybrid mattress.
Novilla

Walmart is also a good place to land a deal on a new mattress this Black Friday shopping season. While a mattress can often be a pricey investment, you’ll find a full range of pricing options at Walmart, as well as a variety of mattress styles that include memory foam, pocket spring, and hybrid mattresses. Bed frames are also on the docket, with basic platform bed frames and bed frames with headboards seeing major discounts.

  • DHP Value 6-inch quilted bunk bed mattress —
  • Amolfie heavy duty fuel size metal platform bed frame —
  • Amolfie queen bed with diamond tufted headboard —
  • Molblly 10-inch queen memory foam mattress —
  • Nisien Black 10-inch queen memory foam mattress —
  • Novilla 12-inch cool gel queen hybrid mattress —
  • Serta Clarks Hill 10.5-inch firm queen mattress —

