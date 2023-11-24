77 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, and more

Amazon is one of, if not the, biggest online retailer. That makes it a major player in Black Friday deals. It also means there is a massive flood of discounts that can be hard to sift through. We’ve done the work for you, so keep reading if you don’t have time to search yourself. We’ve pulled the best Amazon Black Friday deals for several categories, including TVs, headphones, smartwatch, smart home tech, and more.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

As always, there are some amazing Black Friday TV deals with this being the prime time to upgrade your living room TV or add one to a different room for less. Amazon sells a wide range of the best TV brands meaning you can easily buy a new TV from Vizio, LG, Samsung, and other companies all without leaving the site, including the site’s own Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals. That includes scoring a discount on some of the best TVs around so it’s worth giving serious thought to your budget and buying accordingly while prices are lower.

Vizio 40-inch D-Series HD TV —

TCL 55-inch S4 4K Fire TV —

TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q70C QLED TV —

Amazon Fire 75-inch Omni QLED TV —

LG B2 55-inch OLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN85C TV —

LG B3 77-inch OLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV —

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Amazon often provides some of the best Apple deals so it’s a good place to check out for Black Friday Apple Watch deals, Black Friday smartwatch deals in general, iPad Black Friday deals and Black Friday AirPods deals. There are discounts on some of the best MacBooks including the latest M3 equipped models, along with the best tablets like the iPad Air. Even the latest Apple Watches are on sale right now. Apple devices are always premium in nature so there’s even room for discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds with the AirPods Pro 2. Apple products aren’t cheap so being able to save via Amazon is always welcomed.

Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple iPad (9th generation) —

Apple iPad (10th generation) —

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) —

Apple Watch Ultra 2 —

Apple MacBook Air M1 —

Apple MacBook Air M2 15.3-inch —

Apple MacBook Pro M3 14.2-inch —

Best Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

The best Black Friday tablet deals are fairly varied with Amazon stocking offerings from Apple, Samsung, and its own Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals. The best tablets are a little more affordable while some Amazon tablets are so cheap, you might as well give them a whirl. As with any purchase like this, think about what you need from your tablet and what you’re able to afford. In particular, you can’t upgrade the storage of iPads at a later date so it’s good to aim high if you can.

Amazon Fire 7 —

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet —

Amazon Fire Max 11 —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —

Apple iPad (9th generation) —

Apple iPad (10th generation) —

Google Pixel Tablet and Charging Stand —

Best Amazon Black Friday phone deals

Amazon has some excellent Black Friday phone deals particularly if you’re looking for some of the best Android phones you can buy. At any other time, buying one of the best phones is a useful but expensive investment. Amazon sells many different brands so you can easily find cheap budget models alongside the premium releases from Samsung or Google.

Moto G Play 2023 —

Google Pixel 7a —

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE —

Google Pixel 8 —

Google Pixel Pro 8 —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 —

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra —

Best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

The best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals might not immediately stand out if you’ve been checking out manufacturers directly, but there are some sweet bargains around. Thanks to Amazon being a general retailer, you can find all the best laptop brands in one place giving you plenty of options. Count on models like HP, Acer, and Lenovo, among many others. Whether you’re looking for a creative powerhouse or something inexpensive to take to class, Amazon has you covered.

Acer Aspire 3 —

Acer Aspire 5 —

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 —

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 —

Samsung Galaxy 2-in-1 Chromebook —

Asus VivoBook 16-inch —

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop —

MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop —

MSI Katana 17-inch gaming laptop —

Best Amazon Black Friday soundbar deals

TVs are thinner than ever and that often means that they lack powerful speakers. That’s where the latest Black Friday soundbar deals make all the difference. Buying one of the best soundbars instantly improves the sound quality of whatever you’re watching without you needing to find room for a potentially bulky sound setup. Amazon sells many different soundbars including some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars so it’s worth checking what’s out there.

Vizio 2.0 Soundbar —

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar —

Samsung HW-C450 2.1 channel soundbar —

Bose TV Speaker —

Samsung HW-Q60C 3.1 channel soundbar —

Sony HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar —

Best Amazon Black Friday headphone deals

Black Friday headphone deals include some big name brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple so there are some great options thanks to Amazon’s wide breadth of products. If you’ve been waiting to buy some of the best headphones, think about if you need features like ANC, long battery life, or simply a cool looking pair of cans.

JBL Tune 510BT —

JBL Tune 760NC —

Sennheiser HD 450BT —

Beats Studio Pro —

Sony WH-1000XM4 —

Bose Headphones 700 —

Sony WH-1000XM5 —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

The best smart home devices truly revolutionize your home. They mean you can control devices from apps or with the power of your voice, check on how everything in your home is performing, or simply make it easy to play music while you’re cooking without needing to touch a thing. There are a ton of great Amazon Echo Black Friday deals, so you won’t run out of options here, whatever your intentions. Some of your options are

Kasa Smart Plug —

Amazon Echo Pop —

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) —

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) —

Eufy C210 Smart Lock —

Google Nest Thermostat —

Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light 2 Pack —

Best Amazon Black Friday small appliance deals

Whether you’re looking for the best smart kitchen appliances or something more regular, Amazon is likely to have it. It sells all the major brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, and many others like Keurig Black Friday deals. If you’re kitting out a kitchen with a new microwave or an air fryer, Amazon Black Friday deals are worth consulting.

Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer —

Instant Pot Duo Plus —

Faberware Countertop 1000 Watts Microwave —

Ninja Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer —

Ninja Mega Kitchen System —

Other Amazon Black Friday deals worth talking about

Amazon truly does sell everything you can think of. We’ve highlighted many of the most important categories but there’s still room for some other choices too. That means if you’re looking for a robot vacuum, security camera, or something else, you’re in luck. All of these devices will enrich your home and at a great price thanks to Black Friday deals.

Blink Mini —

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD —

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max —

Eufy RoboVac 11S Max —

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum —

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Eufy Security eufyCam S330 4-Cam Kit —

Why are Amazon’s Black Friday deals already live?

Pretty much all Black Friday deals have started early this year so it makes sense to see Amazon follow suit. All month, it’s hosted early Black Friday sales with the deals growing by the day. That gives people an opportunity to buy early and beat the rush rather than have to keep an eye on things when they’re busy spending time with family or friends.

Do you need a membership to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?

No, unlike Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s Black Friday deals are open to everyone. There’s no need to be signed up for Amazon Prime or any other membership scheme. You can simply sign up for a standard Amazon account and buy whatever it is you need.

Should you shop Amazon Black Friday deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

It seems pretty likely that the Amazon Black Friday deals we see available now staying the same right up until the big day. While there’s a chance that Cyber Monday could lead to better offers, it’s unlikely. Instead, previously expired stock may return giving you a second chance to grab a super cheap bargain. Ultimately, in the unlikely case that something does end up cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always return your previously purchased item providing it’s unopened and unused. By shopping now, you also beat the rush so you don’t have to worry about only having a very short time period to buy something.

