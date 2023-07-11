Best Prime Day deals: 46 top offers you can shop today

The Prime Day deals have finally landed, and they aren’t just at Amazon: Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having sales of their own right now, bringing discounts on everything from must-have electronics to kitchen essentials, and even groceries. Navigating all of the different products on offer, and deciding which to buy, can naturally be a bit of a challenge, but we’re here to help: We’ve rounded up all of the very best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, in one neat list, with a little bow on top. So, sit back, start scrolling, and have your credit card handy in case you find something you like the look of.

Today’s best Prime Day deals

And just like that, you’ve made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren’t in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It’s made by Walmart’s own brand Onn and runs Roku’s smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It’s also a 4K TV, which means it’s four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that’s a much clearer image).

Do other retailers have Prime Day deals?

Yes! While Prime Day itself is obviously an Amazon exclusive, many other retailers run their own sales during the same time period. It’s all in a bid to capture the excitement of sales time which often means we all end up looking around for great deals. While those retailers may not have as big a sale as they might around Black Friday, it’s still worth seeing what’s out there.

Typically, we see Best Buy and Walmart run their own sales events during Prime Day week. Usually, these sales have their own names to make them stand out from Amazon’s way of doing things. Similar items tend to be part of the sale including TVs, smartwatches, headphones, cooking gadgets, and a heap more too.

Other retailers like Dell and HP are also likely to have sales on around Prime Day 2023. While these will focus on laptops and PCs, if you’re looking for such a system or a new monitor or similar, you’re sure to save big by searching around and seeing what works best for your budget and needs. Generally, don’t be afraid to see what’s out there during the Prime Day event or the week surrounding it either. There should be some excellent bargains around.

Are Prime Day deals only for Prime subscribers?

For the most part, yes Prime Day deals are only for Prime members. While some deals tend to be available for all customers during Prime Day, they don’t tend to be as great a discount as they would be for a Prime member. It’s a really good idea to sign up for Amazon Prime in time for the Prime Day sale. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 a year so it may not always be good value to pursue this route, depending on the discount you’re seeking.

Fortunately, there is an Amazon Prime free trial if you haven’t used it before. It gives you a month’s worth of access to Prime including all the benefits like Prime Video, but most importantly, means you can check out the Prime Day 2023 sale just like if you were a regular subscriber. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up and you won’t pay a cent for the service.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day deals might be exclusive to Prime members but that’s not the case for any other retailer putting on a sale. If you don’t want to sign up for Amazon Prime or have already used a free trial, you can still check out the sales that retailers like Best Buy or Walmart are hosting at the same time. In some cases, discounts could be the same so you won’t miss out by doing so.

More Prime Day deals worth considering today

