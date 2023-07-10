 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals

Best Buy just rolled out its own event — the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale — to both counter Amazon’s Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer’s product categories, so there’s something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite deals. You’re going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

If your home theater setup needs a boost but you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry because Best Buy is offering the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $200, following a $150 discount that nearly halves its sticker price of $350. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen, the TV also supports High Dynamic Range and DTS Studio Sound for the complete cinematic experience.

For families who love to watch streaming content, you’ll be able to access all of the popular services on the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV because it’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform also enables the Alexa Voice Remote, which will let you control playback and search for content using voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa. You can also use Apple AirPlay to share videos, photos, and music from your Apple devices to the 4K TV.

More Best Buy Prime Day deals we love

