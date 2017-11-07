Buried under emails? The best email clients can help you dig out

Picking the right email client is a big decision. Email is still a major component of how we communicate with one another. Doing so through an email client that has all the right features for you is important. But which are the best email clients?

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to some of our favorites and why we feel they’re worthy of your consideration.

Web-based

Online web clients are some of the most accessible, as you can use them anywhere and do so without needing to install an app – though that can often make the experience more streamlined. On top of being the best web email clients out there, the following services are all entirely free and work on both MacOS and Windows.

Gmail

As the most popular online email client in the world, Gmail remains one of the better options out there. As part of your overall Google account, the client gives you 15GB of storage space for free, which is ample space for most users, even if you aren’t the most fastidious at deleting older emails. It also has an intuitive interface that is clean and easy to navigate, and there are plenty of tabs and tools for segregating emails of different types into categories to make managing a busy account that bit easier.

Gmail has protections for users like spam blocking, virus scanning, phishing warnings, and two-factor authentication for logins. As part of the overall Google service, you can also use your Gmail account for chatting with people using the built-in messaging service, as well as initiate video calls. Gmail also has a translation service for sending and receiving messages in a foreign language.

There are a few less well-known tricks you can do, too. All of these features are accessible through the web-client or on smart devices using the official Android or iOS application.

That’s not to say Gmail is perfect. There are concerns about privacy with some suggestion that Google uses your email communication to market products and services to you on behalf of advertisers, and some have complained about the time it takes to stick attachments onto emails. As an overall web client though for handling your email, Gmail is one of the better options.

ProtonMail

For those concerned about privacy, ProtonMail comes highly recommended. Not only are all emails sent using ProtonMail entirely encrypted end-to-end, but all of the company’s servers are located in Switzerland and are therefore protected by the country’s strict privacy laws. With email, your security is only as strong as the person you’re sending the email too, but at least with ProtonMail everything at your end is as secure as it can be.

The interface for the online client is clean and a little easier on the eyes due to the use of muted greys, rather than the starker whites of some other clients. It’s also easy to navigate, and features tabs and categories for streamlined browsing. You can access your account using the free applications available on both iOS and Android.

The downside to ProtonMail is that its free account is limited to just 500MB, and you are limited to sending 150 messages per day. That should be enough for most users, but if you need more, a mere $5 a month will get you 5GB of space and up to 1,000 messages per day.

Zohomail

With more of a professional slant than some of the other clients on this list, Zohomail still ranks as one of the most recommended email clients around. It’s easy to set up and manage and it doesn’t feature adverts, even on free accounts. It also makes a firm pledge to never scan email contents for marketing purposes.

The free offering comes with 5GB of space per user, up to 25 users per account, an attachment limit of 20MB, and you have the ability to set up a custom domain name — so it’s a little more custom than just being an @Zohomail address. Paid offerings increase storage up to a terabyte, increase your attachment limit, and support multiple domain names.

Whichever account you opt for, you’ll benefit from features like anti-spam and anti-virus protection, an instant chat tool, and integration with other Zoho products like its Docs, Calendar and Notes services. You can access them through the web client, or via one of its various iOS or Android apps.

Outlook

Although Microsoft’s Outlook client might be known as a desktop tool, its online replacement for the aged Hotmail web-client is a solid option for those looking for a cloud email client. It comes with 15GB of space as standard, though Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscribers can get 50 GB of space instead.

As well as integrating directly with Microsoft’s offline office software, Outlook can also pair up with services like Paypal, Skype, and Uber to make various forms of communication and interaction easier. That means automatically adding events such as travel plans and shows to your calendar.. You can also attach files to emails directly from your Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox account. Those files can be up to 50MB in size, which is more than most web-clients offer.

The interface for the web-client itself is easy to navigate, and is compartmentalized, so you only need look at the most important emails if you wish.

You can access your Outlook account through the web client, via applications on iOS or Android devices, or through the local client on Windows PCs.

Yahoo

Yahoo’s email client has been around for much longer than most of its competition. Although the company behind it may long have fallen from its perch as one of the biggest web-giants, its email service is still easy to recommend.

The most immediate standout feature of Yahoo Mail is that free accounts come with 1TB of storage space. That’s much more than all of the other free clients combined, and means that you’ll never need to delete an email.

Yahoo Mail features robust spam-filtering, and any address you highlight as being a spammer will see all future communication from them redirected into your spam folder, so you can block them entirely if you so choose.

Navigation of the client is easy, though the layout is a little different to some of the other popular web clients. You can access features like instant messaging and SMS texting from within the client.

The one concern some may have with Yahoo’s mail client is privacy. The company has always had a serious presence in online advertising, and its recent purchase by Verizon was most likely due to the reams of customer data it holds. If privacy is the top of your list with a web client, some of the above entries would be better choices.