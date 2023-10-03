Don’t forget: There’s another Prime Day happening next week

If you just can’t wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, you don’t have to. Amazon is having another shopping holiday exclusive to Prime members next week. Prime Big Deal Days is a shopping event similar to Prime Day taking place on October 10 and 11. It’s a great opportunity to grab some deals before the popular products like Apple Watches and gaming laptops promptly sell out during Black Friday.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 11 and runs through October 12, a Wednesday and a Thursday. The Prime Big Deal Days announcement came in early August, but details on the dates and the particulars were only recently released. Prime Big Deals Days is very similar to the Prime Early Access Sale that happened in 2022. That sale happened on October 11 and 12 of last year, and it was heavily marketed as a way for Prime members to grab deals before the general public scooped them up during Black Friday. This year’s event has the same idea.

Who has access to Prime Big Deal Days?

Some deals will be available to everyone, but this event is geared toward Prime members. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial in the days leading up to the sale. Right now you can get an entire month of Amazon Prime completely free if it’s your first time signing up. This free trial includes the exclusive deals, the fast and cheap shipping, a Prime Video account and more. When your month is up, the service will cost $15 per month.

What is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

When Amazon has exclusive Prime sales events, they tend to focus on their own products. That means you will very likely see some fantastic Amazon Echo deals, Amazon Fire Tablet deals, and Amazon TV deals. We may even see some Kindle deals, which are fairly rare outside of sales events. Amazon’s subscription services like Audible, Prime Video and Kindle Unlimited usually get discounts, free trials, or bonus perks.

We’ll likely see some deals on the very popular items that sell out quickly — think Apple products like Watches, AirPods and MacBooks. Amazon is marketing this as a chance for Amazon Prime members to get in and get out with some nice deals before the mayhem of Black Friday.

What countries will have Prime Big Day Deals?

Amazon has announced that Prime Big Day Deals will happen in these 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K. Japan will get the shopping event on the weekend of October 14 and 15 instead of 10 and 11.

Editors' Recommendations