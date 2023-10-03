 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t forget: There’s another Prime Day happening next week

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals
Digital Trends

If you just can’t wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, you don’t have to. Amazon is having another shopping holiday exclusive to Prime members next week. Prime Big Deal Days is a shopping event similar to Prime Day taking place on October 10 and 11. It’s a great opportunity to grab some deals before the popular products like Apple Watches and gaming laptops promptly sell out during Black Friday.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 11 and runs through October 12, a Wednesday and a Thursday. The Prime Big Deal Days announcement came in early August, but details on the dates and the particulars were only recently released. Prime Big Deals Days is very similar to the Prime Early Access Sale that happened in 2022. That sale happened on October 11 and 12 of last year, and it was heavily marketed as a way for Prime members to grab deals before the general public scooped them up during Black Friday. This year’s event has the same idea.

Who has access to Prime Big Deal Days?

Some deals will be available to everyone, but this event is geared toward Prime members. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial in the days leading up to the sale. Right now you can get an entire month of Amazon Prime completely free if it’s your first time signing up. This free trial includes the exclusive deals, the fast and cheap shipping, a Prime Video account and more. When your month is up, the service will cost $15 per month.

Related

What is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

When Amazon has exclusive Prime sales events, they tend to focus on their own products. That means you will very likely see some fantastic Amazon Echo deals, Amazon Fire Tablet deals, and Amazon TV deals. We may even see some Kindle deals, which are fairly rare outside of sales events. Amazon’s subscription services like Audible, Prime Video and Kindle Unlimited usually get discounts, free trials, or bonus perks.

We’ll likely see some deals on the very popular items that sell out quickly — think Apple products like Watches, AirPods and MacBooks. Amazon is marketing this as a chance for Amazon Prime members to get in and get out with some nice deals before the mayhem of Black Friday.

What countries will have Prime Big Day Deals?

Amazon has announced that Prime Big Day Deals will happen in these 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K. Japan will get the shopping event on the weekend of October 14 and 15 instead of 10 and 11.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
LG is offering lots of freebies for Labor Day and you don’t want to miss out
LG 2023 G3 evo OLED mounted on wall like art lifestyle image

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.
It's not unusual to see some great deals floating around for Labor Day and the long weekend. But LG is taking things to a whole new level this year by throwing in some fantastic freebies on top of already excellent deals. For a limited time, from now until September 13th, there are a couple of options to take advantage of. The first gets you free custom wall mounting through Handy -- up to a $165 value -- when you purchase select LG OLED TVs. Alternatively, you can purchase an eligible LG G3 OLED TV and receive a free Floor Gallery Stand, which essentially turns the TV into a freestanding work of art. You'll find more details about each of those deals below, but we highly recommend heading over to LG.com to browse or shop the eligible TVs -- there are a lot to choose from, and the TVs are discounted, as well.

 
Why you should shop the deals with free custom wall mounting

Read more
Ring Floodlight Cam is 40% off, and you should totally consider it
Ring floodlight cam on brick wall.

If you're looking for the best floodlight cameras for added security, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great option, especially if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem and can connect your other Amazon devices with the floodlight. If you want to grab one, there's a great Prime Day deal from Amazon that discounts it to $120 from $200, which is pretty substantial and is a great opportunity to grab two or more if you need to cover your whole house.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wires Plus is pretty easy to install if you know how to install a light fixture, and it won't take long, assuming you're replacing an existing one. Interestingly enough, the back plate has foam to protect from water intrusion or other elements you'd deal with outside, which is a nice addition and helps avoid having to caulk it yourself. In terms of placement, both lights and Ring Camera can be rotated freely, and you can even place the Ring Camera above rather than below, as is usual. Either way, you're dealing with two 2,000-lumen floodlights, which are pretty intense and should let you see relatively far away at night and are much more powerful than the spotlight version, as you can see in our breakdown between the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro.

Read more
Woot! Best of Tech sale: Our top picks, like smart tech, Nintendo Switch, more
Woot! Best of Tech sale with lots of gear discounted.

While the Prime Day 2023 libations have officially kicked off, and there are a lot of deals to sift through, we thought now would be the perfect time to mention that you can check out other retailers for some excellent deals. For example, Woot! is having a big sale on electronics right now, dubbed the

, which includes some great prices on smart home gear, headphones, audio players -- like record players -- game consoles, and much more. There's so much on sale that it's best if you just took a look for yourself, but of course, we've also gathered up some of our favorites below. The sale lasts from July 12 up until July 15, but these deals can sell out, so if you're interested, head on over before they're all gone.

Read more