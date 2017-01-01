Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

More people are buying crossovers than any other type of vehicle, and that means automakers are rushing to churn out new models and snatch up a larger share of the market. What makes crossovers so irresistible? Not every buyer is looking for the same thing, but among their more attractive characteristics, crossovers provide greater visibility, utility, and styling diversity than sedans – which used to wear the sales crown. Unlike SUVs, crossovers also ride on lightweight car-based platforms, meaning fuel economy is nearly as good as sedans.

Tremendous competition makes the task of sifting through these crossover options that much harder. Fortunately, we’re here to return your sanity. This year, we’ve tested subcompact, compact, midsize, and luxury crossover models from every major brand. Several of these vehicles impressed us, but only a handful of them blew us away. Here are our top picks.

Our pick

Jaguar F-Pace

Why should you buy this: It drives even better than it looks

Who’s it for: Luxury buyers who are tired of the same German car options

How much will it cost: $40,990

Why we picked the Jaguar F-Pace:

It’s not difficult to find a beautiful sports car, motorcycle, or premium sedan, but asking for a gorgeous crossover is a tall order. Despite the swollen number of options, crossovers tend not to look nearly as sleek as lower riding vehicles. However, Jaguar’s head of design, Ian Callum, was apparently up to the challenge when he molded the F-Pace.

The F-Pace certainly isn’t first to market – in fact, the luxury crossover segment was fairly stacked before the UK automaker introduced their crossover in 2016. However, most will forgive the wait upon seeing the car’s curvaceous bodywork. Inspired by the F-Type’s stunning physique, the F-Pace manages to look even more upscale than its German luxury rivals. Better yet, it performs like the agile cat after which it is named.

Powering the F-Pace is a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that comes in two flavors of tune: 340 horsepower or 380hp. There’s also a 2.0-liter diesel on offer with 180hp and 318 pound-feet of torque. All models utilize a ZF eight-speed automatic and are available with all-wheel drive. Though it sits higher off the ground than the XE upon which it’s based, the F-Pace handles nearly as well in tighter corners.

Inside, the Jag features a wonderfully comfortable cabin. Rich leather, ergonomic seats, and an intuitive 10.2-inch infotainment system are just some of the highlights. In short, the F-Pace checks every box on the crossover list, and even creates a few new ones to keep the competition at bay.

