Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals today

Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box deals for Tuesday, March 28, include a popular fitness tracker, a superfast router, and a set of noise-canceling headphones. For one day only, you can enjoy discounts between 28 and 37 percent off and savings up to $50. Here are the best Amazon tech deals available today.

More: Here’s What’s New On Amazon Prime Video In April

Samsung Fit Gear 2



You can currently score $50 off a Samsung Fit Gear 2, the stylish fitness tracker. We recently got our hands on the fitness tracker and concluded that it beats FitBit at its own game. The wearable tracks steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. The smart device automatically detects different types of physical activities such as running, cycling, working out on an elliptical machine, and more, then tracks your activity accordingly. No matter what the intensity of your workout, the integrated heart monitor measures your heartbeat every second of the day to help you get optimal results.

At the end of any activity, you get a summary of your exercise session, whether you’re marathon training or just out for a brisk walk. To get more accurate data, you can select the appropriate activity mode, whether it’s strength training, yoga, Pilates, or something else. It also features a built-in GPS that allows you to leave your phone behind while the device maps your movements.

The activity tracker allows you to go hands-free, as it displays your smartphone alerts right on your wrist, allowing you to receive and respond to calendar notifications, texts, calls, and more. It also acts as a stand-alone music player so you can take your favorite tracks with you when you exercise. It has a water-resistant design that can withstand harsh exercise conditions such as rain and sweat. The fashionable wearable features a full-color Super AMOLED display that’s easy to read in both the sun and shade.

The Samsung Fit Gear 2 normally retails for $180, but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $130,a savings of $50 (28 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wireless Wi-Fi Router

The TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wireless Wi-Fi Router upgrades your wireless network with high-speed 1200Mbps dual band Wi-Fi. Enjoy faster speeds through clearer Wi-Fi over dual 5GHz (867Mbps) and 2.4GHz (300Mbps) bands. The advanced speed gives you HD gaming and streaming clarity without any lagging, buffering, or other weak Wi-Fi symptoms or interruptions.

The Archer C1200’s three external antennas provide stable wireless connections across your home so you can browse, shop, or chat on a reliable signal without experiencing disruptive signal lag. The fast processor that intelligently balances the demands of your devices to keep their connections fast and uninterrupted. It features four Gigabit Ethernet ports that allow you to connect your favorite devices simultaneously without compromising performance.

The TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wireless Wi-Fi Router normally retails for $95, but is currently available for $60 on Amazon, saving you $35 (37 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone

Upgrade your audio experience with noise-canceling headphones that keep you tuned into the sounds you choose to play. The Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphones are premium, audiophile-grade, over-ear closed-back headphones that provide impeccable sound quality and effective noise isolation. The closed-back design is crafted with rigorous acoustic engineering in mind, and delivers noticeably natural, detailed, and balanced sound. The headphones also have intuitively engineered transducers that use aluminum voice coils to deliver high efficiency, excellent dynamics, and extremely low distortion.

The HD 598 Cs comes with two detachable cables perfect for home or mobile use. The 3m cable with a 6.3mm jack is ideal for your home entertainment system, while the 1.2m cable with a 3.5mm jack featuring a one-button remote with mic allows you to control music and take phone calls on the go. The headphones feature luxurious leatherette ear cushions and a padded headband for exceptional wearing comfort. This Sennheiser model features E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) that channels audio directly into your ears, producing a more in-room-like listening experience.

The Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphones normally retail for $150, but right now you can score a pair for only $100 on Amazon, saving you $50 (33 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon