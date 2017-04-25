Wake up on the right side of the bed with a sunrise alarm clock, now 75% off

Not a morning person? No problem. This Deluxe Edition Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock eases you awake with natural light and sound, simulating a soothing sunrise. This upgraded 2017 edition adds touch control, as well as a snooze function, and is currently 72 percent off on Amazon.

Boasting an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the alarm clock allows you to wake up to a simulated sunrise each morning. Simply select the time you want to wake up, and the alarm clock will start to shine up 30 minutes before your alarm time, gradually brightening from 1 percent of brightness to 100 percent to gently bring you out of a deep sleep. When it finally reaches your desired wake up time, it plays an alarm sound for two minutes. With this upgraded model, you can now enter snooze mode, in which your desired wake-up sound will play again after five minutes for another two minutes.

The alarm clock is fully customizable, allowing you to select the noise you want to wake up to, as well as adjust the color and brightness to use the alarm clock as an atmospheric lamp. Choose from six natural sounds such as pure music, birds, waves, or something a little more stimulating such as FM radio or beeping. You can also use it as a table lamp and can select from seven colors (warm white, green, red, blue, purple, orange, and indigo) and 11 levels of brightness levels, adding the extra ambiance that makes a room more complete.

This 2017 Deluxe Edition Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to only $33 on Amazon, providing a savings of $97 (75 percent).

