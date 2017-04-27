Enjoy these limited-time deals on must-have Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, have just started shipping, and there are already a myriad of cases, docks, and other accessories available. We gave Samsung’s new phones an enthusiastic review, so if you’re lucky enough to be the proud owner of an S8 or S8 Plus, or even if you’re just considering buying one, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals going right now on some excellent Galaxy S8 accessories.

iPulse Journal Series Italian leather flip case The first thing you’re likely to buy for your shiny new device is a case to protect it and keep it looking nice. Leather wallet cases are an attractive way to cover your phone and carry your cards and cash, but many are made from thin, fake, or low-grade leather. The Journal series wallet cases from iPulse, now available for the S8 and S8 Plus, are crafted from thick, full-grain Italian leather that will age beautifully and is built to last. Along with holding your phone, the iPulse leather flip cases offer three card slots, an ID slot, and a pocket for cash. They are currently priced at $30 on Amazon, giving you a $40 discount off of their retail cost. Buy it for the S8 Buy it for the S8 Plus

Spigen Slim Armor wallet case If leather isn’t your style, or if you just want a tough, hard cover, check out the Spigen Slim Armor cases. Its sturdy polycarbonate housing protects the body of your phone from scuffs and scratches, while raised bevels surround the screen to guard it against impacts. The back panel slides open to reveal space for two cards or a few bills without significantly adding to the overall size, keeping the case at a pocket-friendly thickness of half an inch. These cases normally go for $36 to $40, but are now available for the S8 and S8 Plus for as low as $16 on Amazon. Buy it for the S8 Buy it for the S8 Plus

Maxboost screen protector two-pack Along with a good case, a screen protector is a must-have item. While scuffs and even cracks on the phone’s body aren’t necessarily a huge deal, they can be disastrous on the screen, which tends to be the most fragile part of your device. Maxboost now has screen protector two packs available for the S8 and S8 Plus, so if you want some extra protection, you can score these flexible adhesive covers for $13 on Amazon after a $7 discount. Maxboost even includes a lifetime hassle-free warranty, so if you have any problems applying the screen protector, or if it gets damaged, you will receive a free replacement. Buy it for the S8 Buy it for the S8 Plus

Encased rapid charging desktop dock Desktop docks are handy devices that offer a more elegant solution to the standard AC adapter that smartphones typically use. A unit like the Encased rapid charging dock lets you simply attach your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to the cradle so you can continue to use the display while it powers up. Set it on your desk and connect the dock to your computer, or put it on your nightstand and let your phone double as a bedside alarm clock as it charges overnight. The Encased dock normally goes for $40, but a $15 savings brings this attractive charging cradle down to just $25 on Amazon. $25 on Amazon

Griffin iTrip Bluetooth headphone adapter Smartphones are great for listening to music on the go, and have all but replaced the old MP3 players we used to know and love. Having to pull your phone out of your pocket to control music playback can be an annoyance, but Griffin’s iTrip Bluetooth headphone adapter solves this little problem. This convenient miniature clip-on device syncs with your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus smartphone, and serves as a handy remote for controlling your music, so you can leave your smartphone in your bag or pocket while you listen. Your headphone cable can also plug right into the adapter, so you don’t have to worry about routing the cord. A 15 percent discount lets you snag this iTrip adapter for $17 directly from Griffin. $17 from Griffin Technology