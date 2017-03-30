Samsung Gear S3 is a high-tech smartwatch in a classic package, now $50 off

Although smartwatches met with some initial skepticism when they began rolling out a few years ago, these handy little wearables have managed to carve out a popular niche in the ever-expanding world of smart technology. While many are clearly identifiable as smartwatches, a number of devices like the Samsung Gear S3 offer a more classic appearance on top of modern smart features. If you’re hunting for a traditional-looking smartwatch, then you can now score the attractive Gear S3 for a $50 discount from Best Buy and Amazon.

The Gear S3 features an always-on watch face along with a steel case and rotating bezel for a classic wristwatch facade. The Classic model’s standard face contains virtual hour and minute hands, month and weekday sub-dials, and a simulated moon phase. The sport-inspired Frontier version boasts a black finish and face with timer and stopwatch sub-dials as well as a tachymeter. A large number of free and paid watch faces are also available so you can customize the dial to your liking.

Despite its classic exterior, the Samsung Gear S3 packs all the modern features you’d expect in a smartwatch under its hood. Built-in GPS can track your location and help you find your way around, and when synced to your phone via Bluetooth you can receive messages and calls and instantly respond to them via voice command. The watch gives you access to a myriad of mobile apps for shopping, streaming, and more, and is also compatible with Samsung Pay which makes it easy to instantly pay for purchases anywhere you would normally tap or swipe your credit card.

The Samsung Gear S3 is one of our favorite smartwatches and was named the best smartwatch for Android users by our in-house review team, although it works with iOS devices as well. Normally $350, the Gear S3 can now be had for $300 from both Amazon and Best Buy. This limited-time sale price is good for both the traditional Classic and the sporty Frontier models.

$300 from Amazon $300 from Best Buy