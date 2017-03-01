6 awesome deals for smart devices that automate, control, and protect your home

It can be hard to know where to start when you’re ready to ‘smarten’ up your home. As new smart home devices appear, the best deals aren’t based just on cost, but on choosing products from trusted brands with functions you’ll actually use in your home. Compatibility with devices from other brands adds to value and privacy protection matters, too.
The smart home device market is filled with thermostats, cameras, door locks, lights, appliance interfaces, control hubs, and more. Manufacturers are focused on building their brands in the smart home ‘space,’ so we can expect to see plenty of new devices – and, of course, some great deals – in the coming years.
Below we’ve rounded up some current deals on smart home devices or systems from the most trusted brands.
Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
Samsung’s starter kit gives you what you need in a base monitoring system. The Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit includes a Hub, two Multipurpose Sensors, one Motion Sensor, and one Outlet. you can receive alerts immediately on your smartphone and control lamps, electronics, and small appliances. The Hub lets you connect compatible appliances, lights, speakers, locks, and more from a selection of Samsung components and compatible components from major brands including Amazon, Bose, Schlage, Yale, Honeywell, and First Alert.
Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control
You can easily integrate your smartphone with your home entertainment and smart home automation devices with Logitech’s Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control, which now works with Amazon’s Alexa for voice control. Use the Logitech system to control Philips Hue, Nest Learning Thermostat, and other compatible entertainment and smart home devices.
Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation
With Amazon’s second generation Echo Dot voice assistant, you can ask for music, alarms, alerts, and general information inquiries plus you can control a wide range of smart home, communications, and entertainment devices. Dot has an internal speaker and can connect with external Bluetooth speakers. Amazon Alexa can even help you do your shopping or perform internet searches, all via voice command.
Nucleus Anywhere Intercom with Amazon Alexa
The Nucleus Anywhere Intercom gives you a central hub for communicating with your loved ones both inside and outside of your home. The tablet-like intercom features an 8-inch color touchscreen along with a mic and camera for voice and video calls. The Nucleus Anywhere Intercom lets you call from room to room as well as to any connected iOS or Android device when someone is out of the house, and its Amazon Alexa connectivity provides similar voice functionality to the Echo Dot.
Piper All-in-One Security System
If you want comprehensive home security without the high cost and monthly fees of a traditional setup, then the Piper All-in-One Security System might be just what you need. The Piper system includes sound, motion, and environmental sensors along with a high-definition security camera with a 180-degree field of view. Setup is easy with the user-friendly Piper app that allows you to remotely control, schedule, and automate your connected devices. The app can send real-time security alerts direct to your phone as well.
WeMo Switch Smart Plug
The WeMo Switch Smart Plug is a simple and affordable smart outlet that is compatible with many systems, including Amazon Alexa. The WeMo app gives you remote control over any connected appliances from your mobile device from virtually anywhere, and you can schedule when certain appliances turn on and off for easy automation. “Away Mode” can even turn lights on and off randomly to deter would-be intruders when you’re out of the house.