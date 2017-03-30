Save up to 53 percent on Razer gaming products with Amazon’s deal of the day

Amazon’s featured Gold Box deal of the day includes a selection of Razer gaming products discounted up to 53 percent off today only.

Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset

Released in March 2016, the Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset is among the most popular esports headsets. It works with your PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4, and is designed to be extremely comfortable. The design takes into account device weight, functionality, and performance to create a perfectly balanced headset. It features plush comfort earpads and a fully retractable microphone boom that pulls out from the earcup when you need it. In-line controls allow you to rapidly adjust the volume or put your game on mute. The gaming headset also has a 3.5mm audio jack and included splitter cable.

The Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset regularly retails for $80 but is currently discounted to only $38 on Amazon, saving you $42 (53 percent).

Buy now from Amazon for $38

Razer Blade Stealth QHD Ultrabook

The Razer Blade Stealth QHD Ultrabook is a 7th-generation 12.5-inch gaming laptop that offers extreme portability and performance. The 0.52-inch laptop weighs in at only 2.84 pounds and has a highly durable chassis milled out of aircraft-grade aluminum. The QHD 2560-by-1440 pixel (234 PPI) display offers impressive color range and clarity. Beyond offering bright, clear visuals, it also provides wide viewing angles of up to 170 degrees. Built to handle high-performance games, the laptop comes with a 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7200U dual core processor that gives the Razer Blade Stealth 2.57GHz of processing power and Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.10GHz.

The Razer Blade Stealth QHD Ultrabook normally retails for $900 but is currently discounted to $800 on Amazon, a savings of $100 (11 percent).

Buy now from Amazon for $800