35 Games We’re Looking Forward to in 2017

After what seems like an eternity, 2016 is finally coming to an end. It’s a year that’s been a barrage of bad news, but at least in the world of video games, one full of pleasant surprises. We’ve seen first-person shooters raise their game significantly this year on all fronts, while the overwhelming tide of open-world games has actually yielded some interesting ideas and stories. Overall, 2016 wasn’t such a bad time to be a video game fan. And 2017 is looking even better.

With 2016 slipping quickly into the rearview, we’re looking forward to next year and all the games looming just on the horizon. There’s a lot to be enthusiastic about, because 2017 looks like it’s going to deliver a strong combination of fresh ideas and sequels taking beloved franchises in new directions. Here’s a list of 30 games we think should definitely keep an eye out for next year.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard (January 24) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Capcom’s next entry into its long-running survival-horror series is dialing back to its roots — complete with a creepy house and esoteric puzzles — while simultaneously taking a whole new approach. A first-person perspective and a vulnerable main character are bringing Resident Evil VII a completely different kind of horror from the rest of the franchise (to say nothing of horrible monsters that have more teeth than face), and we can’t for Capcom to make Resident Evil scary again. Read more here. Pre-order it now from: Amazon

For Honor (February 14) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Intense melee combat between knights, samurai, and vikings — sounds like a winner. For Honor is all about sword duels in the midst of huge battles, as players go hacking through foot soldiers to take on commanders. Each fight is all about anticipating enemy attacks and reading their stances, while switching your stance and attacks to land your blows. Our hands-on suggests For Honor will deliver an intense sword-fighting experience with lots of strategy involved, and we can’t wait to wreck some vikings with well-placed katana strikes. Read our hands-on impressions here. Pre-order it now from: Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn (February 28) Please enable Javascript to watch this video A post-apocalyptic open world that lets you hunt giant robot dinosaurs? Horizon Zero Dawn basically sells itself. The PS4 exclusive will force players to rely on stealth and quick thinking to hunt and gather much-needed resources from the corpses of their mechanized enemies. Horizon looks gorgeous and unique. Plus, who doesn’t want to scale a brachiosaur-looking mechanical monster? Read our hands-on impressions here. Pre-order it now from: Amazon

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Please enable Javascript to watch this video The first adaptation of South Park as a role-playing game, The Stick of Truth, turned out to be a pretty solid, pretty funny game, perfectly capturing the spirit of the series while delivering a fun, light RPG on top of it. The next South Park RPG, The Fractured but Whole, trades the Lord of the Rings parody of The Stick of Truth for a superhero story in the vein of Marvel’s “Civil War” comics — there’s a schism brewing in South Park, and as the new kid, you’re caught in the middle of it. Read more here. Pre-order it now from: Amazon

Injustice 2 Please enable Javascript to watch this video DC Comics’ superheroes wailing on each other was a lot of fun in the dark fighting game, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and we’re expecting things to be just as intense and charged with crazy superpowers in Injustice 2. This time, developer Netherrealm is expanding on Injustice’s fighting style to include role-playing game features like stats and collectible loot, which should expand the game considerably. The equipment you put on your superheroes (and villains) will change how they fight and how they look, adding a new level of strategy to the game that sounds like it could add quite a bit to the experience. Read our hands-on impressions here. Pre-order it now from: Amazon