These are the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays to show off your home theater

When 4K initially burst on the home theater scene, there existed little (if any) 4K-capable content for early adopters to enjoy. Considering some of the first 4K televisions ran consumers a couple of pretty pennies, this unfortunate fact was a serious drag for those looking to revel in the crystal-clear resolution. Fast forward a couple of years and not only are 4K-ready TV sets the new normal, but the river of available content is finally flowing. Now, instead of picking and choosing which films are must-sees in theaters, 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays offer movie fanatics the ability to experience the apex of high-definition from the comfort of their own home.

To help anyone looking to build a respectable 4K library, we’ve sifted through the Ultra HD Blu-ray catalog to find the best of the bunch. Keep in mind, available content continues to grow every month and we’ll be keeping this list updated with the highest quality Blu-rays as they arrive.

So sit back, pop some corn, and prepare to be blown away by a crystalline picture, brilliant colors, and surround sound so real you’ll swear you’re standing right next to Mark Watney.