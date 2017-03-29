Interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus? Here’s how to get one for yourself

Well folks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are finally here, and boy are they beautiful. Featuring top-tier specs, an innovative yet classy design, and features like the all-new Bixby digital assistant — the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus could be the phones to beat for 2017.

It makes sense that you would want to get your hands on one for yourself. You’ll have to wait until April 21 in the U.S., but don’t fret — preorders go live on Thursday, March 30 at 12:01 a.m. We’ve created a guide to help you get the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as soon as you possibly can.

Best Buy

If you don’t want to go through a carrier, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus straight from Best Buy. You can get savings of “up to $100,” if you order through Best Buy as well as a free Gear VR with a controller, with $50 bonus Oculus content. Alternatively, you could get the Samsung Immersive VR Experience Box for a discounted price of $99, and it includes the Gear VR with controller, $50 Oculus content, Harman AKG Y50BT black headphones, and a Samsung 256GB memory card.

Best Buy said you can stack its offers with other deals from carriers.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced pre-order and pricing information for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. It has also given some information about some pretty sweet deals revolving around the phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $30 down payment.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $130 down payment.

JUMP! On Demand customers can pay $0 down and $33 per month for 24 months for the Galaxy S8 — however the Galaxy S8 Plus will still cost the same down payment and monthly payments as non-JUMP! customers.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus from T-Mobile, you’ll also get a free Gear VR headset with the new controller, as well as an Oculus game pack.

MetroPCS

MetroPCS is owned by T-Mobile, but unfortunately it doesn’t seem as though it will get the same pre-order deals. The price of the Galaxy S8 is a little lower at the carrier, though — it will retail for $730. It doesn’t appear as though the Galaxy S8 Plus will be available from MetroPCS.

Verizon

Verizon has also announced pre-order and availability information for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Like the other carriers, it also has some deals for those interested in buying the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $720, or $30 per month for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $840, or $35 per month for 24 months.

Discounts are available for those that trade in an old phone, but you’ll have to sign up for the Verizon Unlimited plan. If you trade-in an iPhone 6 and sign up for Verizon Unlimited, for example, you can pay $15 a month for 24 months for the Galaxy S8.

If you get the Galaxy S8 through Verizon, you can either get the Gear VR with its new controller and Oculus content, or you can get the Samsung Immersive VR Experience Box for $99, which again comes with a Gear VR, controller, Oculus content, Harman Kardon headphones, and a 256GB Samsung MicroSD card.

AT&T

AT&T will also be offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. AT&T subscribers can “stream the latest videos, data-free,” from the DirecTV app.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750, or $25 per month for 30 months. Frequent Upgrade plan customers can pay $31.25 per month for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850, or $28.34 per month for 30 months. Frequent Upgrade plan customers can pay $35.42 per month for 24 months.

You can also get up to $750 in credits towards another Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus if you’re looking to get a second one.

Like the other carriers, a Gear VR is included as well as the controller and an Oculus content bundle. If you are eyeing the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, you can get it for $50 with an S8 or S8 Plus, though you’ll need to activate a 2-year agreement. The older Gear S2 or Samsung Tab E tablet are other options you can nab with the new smartphones, but they will only cost $1 when you activate a 2-year agreement.

Sprint

Sprint has yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

We’ll update this article as we hear more.