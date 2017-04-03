The first trailer for season 2 of AMC’s ‘Preacher’ heads for the highway

Why it matters to you This is the first look at what's in store for the second season of AMC's latest hit series, Preacher.

The first 10-episode season of Preacher earned rave reviews from professional critics and audiences alike, so it was no surprise when AMC renewed the show for a second season.

The network released a sneak peek at the upcoming expanded season this week, and it appears that things are starting to fall in line with the comic-book series the show is based on, sending the trio of main characters on a road trip to get some answers about the twisted events of the first season.

More: Listen to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s commentary while watching the Preacher premiere

Developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (This is The End, Superbad) with Breaking Bad writer and producer Sam Catlin as its showrunner, Preacher is based on the acclaimed comic book series created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon. The show stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a faith-challenged Texas preacher who is bestowed with supernatural abilities, and he is joined by Joseph Gilgun as the Irish vampire Cassidy, and Ruth Negga as Jesse’s rebellious, reckless former girlfriend, Tulip. Graham McTavish features prominently in the supporting cast as the deadly Saint of Killers, along with Ian Colletti as Eugene “Arseface” Root.

The second season of Preacher finds Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy hitting the road on a journey to find God after the startling revelations in the first season’s finale.

Several new cast members will join the show in the second season, including Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Julie Ann Emery (Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (War on Everyone), Ronald Guttman (Homeland), and Justin Prentice (13 Reasons Why). Their characters in the series have yet to be officially identified.

Preacher returns for its 13-episode second season June 25 on AMC.