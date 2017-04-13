From true crime to comedy, these are the best podcasts you can download now

Podcasts are awesome. You can stream or download them and listen to them at home or on your way to work. Plus, they cover just about every topic you can think of. The only thing not to love? There are so many to pick from. So let us help with the decision-making process so you can spend less time fumbling through the bad and more time listening to the good.

Cited This documentary-style podcast asks experts and educational professionals questions you would never think there were scholarly answers for. Are racists crazy? Can heroin be used to help stop heroin addiction? These are just a few of the topics hosts Gordon Katic and Sam Fenn explore in their one-hour segment. Available via: Soundcloud iTunes RSS Stitcher

Undisclosed The justice system doesn’t always work, and podcasts like Undisclosed are there to make sure we don’t forget. Undisclosed takes the listener through the investigation, trial, and verdict of controversial cases, such as the death of Freddie Gray, with meticulous detail that makes every episode sound ripe for a multi-part TV documentary. Available via: Audioboom iTunes RSS Stitcher

PRI’s The World The World is PRI’s daily news show that reports news, as the name might suggest, from around the world. What makes it a standout is how the reports connects listeners to topics and people from around in the world in surprising ways — making bus riders in Bogota relevant to morning commuters in San Francisco — while covering some of the most interesting news of the day. Available via: iTunes RSS

Global News This podcasts features just what the name implies: World news from around the globe. It consists of two, 30-minute news broadcasts compiled twice a day from the 24-hours news coverage offered by the BBC World Service. Available via: iTunes RSS

Left, Right & Center Left, Right & Center is a weekly 30-min podcast assembled by one of Los Angeles’ radio stations. The debate forum of the podcast allows its host Josh Barrow, Katrina vanden Heuvel (on the left), Rich Lowry (on the right), and their special guest to analyze politics, policy, and culture from every angle. Available via: iTunes RSS

Democracy Now The award-winning show hosted by investigative journalists Goodman and Juan Gonzalez is unique in it’s independence. If you took media theory 101 (or you listen to On the Media), you know just how unique and important independent news media is — making it arguably the most essential news podcast of the bunch. Available via: iTunes RSS

Slate Political Gabfest Slate’s Political Gabfest is a weekly news round up, discussed by host, David Plotz and, usually, John Dickerson and Emily Bazelon. Their politcal analysis is on point and their repartee adds some levity to the top stories of the week. Available via: iTunes RSS

On the Media Award-winning On the Media is one of the only shows dedicated to covering media news Hosts Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield talk about how the news is covered, regulated, and disseminated. They examine threats to free speech, the element of transparency, and hidden agendas with both intrigue and authority. Available via: iTunes RSS

The Takeaway The Takeaway, hosted by Emmy and Peabody winner John Hockenberry, hosts conversations about the topics that matter with national news leaders. Live reports from the field and listener call ins round out the show and provide an extremely diverse analysis. Available via: iTunes RSS

Reveal As investigative reporting gradually vanishes from American print and broadcast news, podcasts and radio try to stem the tide. Reveal, the Center for Investigative Reporting’s radio show and dedicated podcast, is one such example. In the hour-long show, Reveal aims a spotlight at each topic it covers, remaining interesting and analytical while covering topics of urgent relevancy. Available via: iTunes RSS

Citizen Radio If the daily news leaves you feeling frustrated and depressed, Citizen Radio might be the podcast for you. The show covers news mainstream media often neglects, in a similar fashion to Democracy Now, but with a lot more swearing and humor. Journalist Allison Kilkenny and comedian Jaime Kilstein navigate the show between righteous outrage and comedic analysis. Available via: iTunes RSS