Not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Here is everything you need to know

For those who shop often on Amazon, they may be asking themselves: Is an Amazon Prime account worth signing up for? The company’s subscription service costs $99 a year ($11 on month-to-month basis), but it offers a multitude of benefits that may very well offset the price of admission. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime, so that you may make an informed decision about whether to subscribe or continue with more traditional buying and streaming habits.

One of the more valuable parts of a Prime membership is access to Amazon’s library of streaming video content. Like Netflix, Prime Video offers a massive number of shows and movies. In addition to a rotating selection of popular shows and movies from third parties, Amazon also has its own studio, which produces excellent series such as Transparent and Catastrophe , among others. Prime Video costs $9 on its own, but it’s included in a Prime subscription.

Shipping is not the only way Prime can save its users money, either. Prime members can also get early access to Amazon’s “ lightning deals ,” wherein the company offers massive discounts on specific items for a limited time.

For frequent Amazon shoppers, the immediate benefit may be the money you save on shipping. Prime members get free two-day shipping on many of the products Amazon sells, as long as you live in the continental United States. Some users also get access to free one-day shipping in certain eligible zip codes, and some may even receive same-day shipping.

Upload photos and stream your favorite tracks with Prime Music Prime also allows users to stream music, much like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music. Amazon’s library is robust, and users can stream music from their computers, smartphones, tablets, and even the Amazon Echo family of voice assistant products. Prime also includes a cloud-based service for storing photos, naturally dubbed Prime Photos. In addition to unlimited storage space for photos, users may also store up to 5GB of videos and documents.

Land in-game perks with Twitch Prime In recent years, game streaming services like Twitch have become one of the hottest trends on the internet. These services allow people to broadcast themselves playing games while others watch and chat, and Twitch has developed a particularly lively community. Now, Amazon Prime members will automatically get access to Twitch Prime. Among the benefits of this service are free items and content for games — Hearthstone players got access to a new Priest character, for example — along with ad-free viewing. If you already have a Twitch account, you just need to link it to your Amazon Prime account to reap the benefits.

Borrow books via the Kindle Lending Library If you own a Kindle and an Amazon Prime membership, you can download one free ebook each month from Amazon’s Kindle Lending Library. The process is like checking out a book from a traditional library, except there’s no due date; simply return your ebook when you feel like it.

Skip a trip to the grocery store with Prime Now and Prime Pantry Food delivery services like Postmates have been springing up lately, and Amazon has also gotten in on the action. Prime Now allows users to order items from local stores or restaurants and have them delivered within the hour. On a similar note, Prime Pantry allows members to purchase groceries and household items and have them shipped together in a pantry box. The pantry box usually comes with a $6 shipping fee, however, users can get free shipping by purchasing at least five qualifying items.

Cash in (or out) on Prime Day For those who think Black Friday and Cyber Monday are simply not enough, there is Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly festival of sales. On this day, Prime members get access to exclusive deals. Not everyone has a rosy view of Prime Day, but there’s always a chance you’ll find something great at a low cost.