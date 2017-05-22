You can buy one Samsung Galaxy S8 and get another one free with T-Mobile

Well, folks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are finally here, and boy are they beautiful. Featuring top-tier specs, an innovative yet classy design, and features like the all-new Bixby digital assistant — the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are the phones to beat for 2017.

It makes sense that you would want to get your hands on one for yourself. We’ve created a guide to help you get the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as soon as you possibly can.

Carriers

While you could buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus unlocked, there are some incentives to getting it straight from your carrier. Here are the carriers you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S8 from:

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, and it’s got one of the best deals out there right now — buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 on the Samsung’s website and get a second one for free. The deal is extremely simple — all you have to do is buy two phones and activate one of the two phones on an existing T-Mobile line on the Samsung website. You’ll then be refunded the $750 to cover the cost of the second phone. The deal is available for a “limited time.”

Here are the standard payment options for the Galaxy S8 on T-Mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $30 down payment.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850, or $30 per month for 24 months with a $130 down payment.

Jump! On Demand customers can pay $0 down and $33 per month for 24 months for the Galaxy S8 — however, the Plus variant will still cost the same down payment and monthly payments as non-Jump! customers.

Verizon

Verizon is also offering both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but it has a slightly cheaper price than most carriers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $720, or $30 per month for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $840, or $35 per month for 24 months.

Discounts are available for those that trade in an old phone, but you will have to sign up for the Verizon Unlimited plan. If you trade-in an iPhone 6 and sign up for Verizon Unlimited, for example, you can pay $15 a month for 24 months for the Galaxy S8.

AT&T

AT&T is selling both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. AT&T subscribers can “stream the latest videos, data-free,” from the DirecTV app.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750, or $25 per month for 30 months. Frequent Upgrade plan customers can pay $31.25 per month for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850, or $28.34 per month for 30 months. Frequent Upgrade plan customers can pay $35.42 per month for 24 months.

You can also get up to $750 in credits towards another Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus if you’re looking to get a second one, but you have to use AT&T Next.

Sprint

Sprint also has the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in stock. The carrier has a promotion where you can lease two devices for the price of one, though you’ll need to activate a new line.

Sprint is also bringing back the Galaxy Forever annual upgrade program, which means customers who enroll get the option to upgrade to the latest Galaxy phone after 12 monthly lease payments. After 18 months, they can buy their current phone, upgrade to any smartphone, or continue paying month to month. There is no added fee — Galaxy Forever is included in the new two-for-one promotion.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750 or $31.25 per month for 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850 or $35.42 per month for 24 months.

US Cellular

US Cellular is offering one of the best deals yet on the Galaxy S8. New and existing customers can sign up for a 30-month plan that comes with a free Galaxy S8. Subscribers receive monthly bill credits. Alternatively, the carrier is offering the Galaxy S8 for $675, and the S8 Plus for $785.

MetroPCS

The price of the Galaxy S8 from T-Mobile-owned MetroPCS is a little lower — it will retail for $730. It doesn’t appear as though the Galaxy S8 Plus will be available from MetroPCS.

Stores

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Some people prefer to buy their phone unlocked from stores. Here’s a list of stores selling the device.

Samsung

Why not buy your shiny new phone straight from the manufacturer? Samsung is selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus straight to customers online. And in May, it’ll begin shipping U.S. network unlocked versions.

The unlocked, midnight black 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch S8 Plus start at $725 and $825, respectively, and can be used on “most U.S., GSM, CDMA and international networks.” They’re available for pre-order starting May 9, ahead of general availability on May 31.

Alternatively, Samsung is selling carrier-specific variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. The standard Samsung Galaxy S8 starts at $720 through Samsung, and the Galaxy S8 Plus starts at $840, although prices depend on the carrier you end up choosing.

There’s also another very good reason to buy your new Galaxy direct from Samsung: Through May 16, you can snag an assortment of freebies with your purchase. Samsung is giving away an “Entertainment Kit” for no added cost, which includes a Clear View Standing Cover, 64GB EVO+ MicroSD card, and six months of Netflix.

The cover and Netflix subscription are each valued at $60, and the memory card is worth $40 — making for a total of $160 in savings. To get in on the deal, you’ll need the Shop Samsung app, available on Google Play. From there, you can register for the offer. Additional details are available on the Samsung Promotions site.

Best Buy

If you don’t want to go through a carrier, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus straight from Best Buy.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are available network unlocked for $725 and $825, respectively.

On Verizon’s unlimited plan, the retailer is offering the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus starting at $15 a month with trade-in. On Sprint, it’s letting customers lease two Galaxy S8s for the price of one with new line activation. And it’s offering a buy one, get one free deal for DirecTV customers on AT&T.

You can get savings of “up to $100” if you order through Best Buy, as well as a free Gear VR with a controller with $50 bonus Oculus content. Alternatively, you could get the Samsung Immersive VR Experience Box for a discounted price of $99, which includes the Gear VR with a controller, $50 of Oculus content, Harman AKG Y50BT black headphones, and a Samsung 256GB memory card.

Best Buy said you can stack its offers with other deals from carriers. The retailer will also sell the unlocked variant of the S8 and S8 Plus, but you’ll have to wait a little longer as pre-orders will begin on May 9. The unlocked variants will be slightly cheaper than what carriers are offering, as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will cost $725 and $825, respectively.

Walmart

Best Buy isn’t the only store you can walk into to get the Samsung Galaxy S8. The device is also available from Walmart, where the standard Galaxy S8 costs $659 and the S8 Plus costs $769 when you buy the phone through the StraightTalk or Total Wireless network. A down payment of $50 will be required to get the phone.

Article originally published in March 2017. Kyle Wiggers contributed to this report. Updated on 05-22-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news that T-Mobile is offering a buy one, get one free deal.