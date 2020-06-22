Ever since the 2019 debut of the AirPods Pro, the rumor mill has been abuzz over what Apple’s next true wireless earbuds might look like.

The most recent of this gossip comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, and it reiterates something we’ve heard before: The AirPods 3 could abandon the simple, pop-in design of the current AirPods in favor of the in-the-ear-canal approach of the AirPods Pro.

As for timing, Kuo says we should expect them in the first half of 2021. If Kuo is right about that, it suggests that another Apple rumor from Jon Prosser might also be accurate. Prosser claims that today’s Apple WWDC event won’t feature any new hardware. If he’s right, that will be disappointing for those who are awaiting confirmation that Apple is about to launch its first set of proper headphones, the much-rumored AirPods Studio.

Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow ???? Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong! I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way! — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

The AirPods Pro address virtually every criticism we have of the AirPods. They’ve got water and sweat protection, they sound way better, and they have an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature that is the equal of Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM3. If the AirPods 3 picked up a few of these attributes — especially the water protection and better sound quality, these would be welcome additions.

However, Apple might not want to discontinue the existing AirPods design just yet. We’ve seen plenty of Apple-faithful claim that they’re happier with the smooth and simple AirPods shape than with the snugger-fitting AirPods Pro. Apparently for these folks, comfort and convenience trumps concerns like sound quality and water resistance.

But one thing everyone seems to agree on is that Apple needs to do better in the battery life department. Not only do both the AirPods and AirPods Pro have middling-to-average battery life when new (5 hours of playtime, or 4.5 if you use ANC on the Pros), but they also appear to shed that capacity at an alarming rate.

If Apple does in fact launch these rumored AirPods 3, we expect their price will follow patterns already established for this category. Given that the current AirPods with wireless charging ring in at $199, and the AirPods Pro sell for $249, our guess is that the AirPods 3 will slide into the $199 spot with wireless charging, and Apple will keep the existing AirPods model. The price for these will remain $159 but wireless charging will now be included.

