Here are all the devices compatible with Apple’s HomeKit

In 2015, the first HomeKit products with Apple’s MFi (“Made for iPhone”) certification went on sale or up for pre-order. The certification ensures that these smart-home devices come with an authentication chip and have undergone rigorous testing to get Apple’s official seal of approval. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2016, the company announced its app, called Home, which rolled out during the latter half of last year. Home lets you control all your HomeKit-compatible devices through the app, or via your iPhone’s Control Center.
Apple’s first big partners for its smart-home platform included Philips, Haier, and Honeywell. Devices from these manufacturers have slowly trickled out since then. Now you can ask Siri to turn on your Philips Hue lights (they can also check the air quality!) or check to see if your August smart lock is secure. If you want to control these remotely, however, you’ll need an Apple TV to act as a bridge.
On a recent quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared how he uses HomeKit in his own house: “When I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago, and it’s here today with iOS and HomeKit.”
Yet, Apple’s strict certification process has been blamed for the slow rollout of devices, especially when compared to the number of devices Amazon’s Alexa can control. For example, we’ve yet to see the Canary Plus, though the company said we could expect the HomeKit-enabled version of its all-in-one security system in fall of 2016. We’re not holding our breath.
Below is a list of all the HomeKit-compatible devices — we’ll update it as more debut.
HomeKit-compatible devices
Locks
August: The smart lock company offers a HomeKit-ready lock and doorbell, the latter of which lets you see who’s at your door.
Product: August Smart Lock ($190), August Doorbell Cam ($150)
Chamberlain: Monitor, open, and close your garage door from anywhere.
Product: MyQ-Garage Opener ($99)
Kwikset: The Kwikset Premis is a HomeKit-exclusive smart lock.
Product: Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock ($229)
Latch: This connected deadbolt features a unique, on-board camera.
Product: Latch M-Series Smart Lock ($399)
Schlage: You’ll be able to ask Siri to lock and unlock your door.
Product: Smart Sense Deadbolt ($188)
Yale Assure: Never worry about carrying around keys again.
Product: Yale Assure Touchscreen Deadbolt ($200)
Lights
Cree: Bulb manufacturer Cree currently offers two connected bulbs, both of which are replacements for 60-watt bulbs.
Product: Connect Soft White Bulb ($15), Connected Daylight Bulb ($16)
Elgato: Elgato’s dynamic mood lighting transforms your home with subtle changes in light.
Product: Elgato Avea Bulb ($40), Elgato Eve Light Switch ($48)
Levitron: Levitron has a diverse lineup of HomeKit-enabled switches and dimmers that don’t require a hub.
Product: Smart Plug ($40), 600-Watt Dimmer ($60), 1000-Watt Dimmer ($66), Decora Smart Switch ($54),
Lifx: Lifx’s third-generation bulbs have the HomeKit hardware and will start working with the app in February 2017, according to the company.
Product: Smart LED Light Bulb ($70)
Lutron: Control your lights with its bridges and kits.
Products: Smart Bridge ($80), Caséta Wireless In-Wall Light Dimmer with Remote ($59), Caséta Wireless Plug-In Lamp Dimmer with Remote ($50), Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting In-Wall Dimmer Kit ($176), Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Plug-in Lamp Dimmer Kit ($190)
Nanoleaf: Nanoleaf’s energy-efficient LEDs come in a very unique package.
Product: Ivy Smarter Kit ($95), Aurora Lighting Smarter Kit ($200)
Philips Hue: Whether you want colorful or white lights, Philips Hue has lots of lighting options.
Products: Starter kit ($200), Philips Hue Bridge ($60), Extension bulb ($50), Lightstrip Plus ($90), Tap Switch ($50), Hue Go ($80)
Sylvania: This company offers multi-colored lights that are designed to change on command.
Product: Lightify Light Bulb ($40), Lightify Recessed Kit ($50)
Outlets
ConnectSense: Make any device HomeKit-ready with ConnectSense’s smart outlet.
Product: Smart Outlet ($60)
Elgato: In addition to its light bulbs, Elgato has an outlet.
Products: Elgato Eve Energy, Switch and Power Meter ($50)
iDevices: Plug anything into the company’s indoor or outdoor switch to make the device smart, and control your climate with the thermostat.
Products: iDevices Switch ($50), iDevices Outdoor Switch ($80), and iDevices Thermostat ($130)
iHome: Connect ordinary devices into the smart plug, and you can start controlling them with your phone.
Product: iHome Control Smart Plug ($43)
Incipio: In addition to being a smart plug, the CommandKit outlet is an energy meter for the plugged-in device.
Product: CommandKit Smart Outlet ($29)
Koogeek: This company’s smart plug works with Siri.
Product: Koogeek Smart Plug ($30)
Parce: This HomeKit-ready outlet monitors your energy use.
Product: One (€60)
Thermostats
Carrier: Remote accessibility gives Carrier Cor owners complete control over their home, allowing them adjust the temperature, see detailed energy reports, and more.
Product: Carrier Cor 7 ($258)
ecobee3: Use sensors and a thermostat to keep tabs on your home’s temp.
Products: Smart Wi-FI Thermostat ($181), Remote Sensor ($79)
Honeywell: Get Siri to raise and lower the temperature of your home thanks to a Honeywell thermostat.
Products: Honeywell Lyric ($156), Honeywell Lyric T5 ($150)
Hunter: Cool down the room with Hunter’s connected ceiling fan.
Product: Hunter Signal Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan ($349)
iDevices: Control your climate with the company’s thermostat.
Product: iDevices Thermostat ($130)
Netatmo: The United Kingdom has a HomeKit thermostat option from Netatmo.
Product: Thermostat (£150)
Tado: Version 3 of Tado’s smart thermostat works with HomeKit and is available for rental in European markets.
Product: Smart Thermostat Starter Kit (V3) (£4/month)
Sensors
Elgato: A variety of Elgato’s Eve sensors will give you all kinds of information about what’s going on inside your home.
Products: Door & Window ($40), Energy ($50), Weather ($50), Room ($80), Motion ($50) Thermo (£59, not available in the U.S.)
Fibaro: This flood sensor is outfitted with water-detecting probes and an ambient temperature sensor.
Product: Fibaro Homekit-enabled Flood Sensor ($70), Fibaro Homekit-Enabled Motion Sensor ($70)
iHome: A five-in-one sensor from iHome lets you monitor motion, temperature, light, sound, and humidity with one device.
Product: Control iSS50 5-in-1 Smart Monitor ($80)
Cameras
D-Link: The first security camera to work with HomeKit comes from D-Link.
Products: Omna 180 Cam HD ($200)
Smoke alarms
First Alert: The first (and for now only) smoke detector to work with HomeKit comes from First Alert.
Products: Onelink Wi-Fi Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector (Hardwired $109, 10-year battery $109)
Netatmo: This French company unveiled its competing smoke alarm at CES, but it has yet to hit the market.
Product: Smart Smoke Alarm (not yet available)
Other companies that have announced partnerships or future product compatibility
Canary: The Canary Plus is supposed to work with HomeKit, but there haven’t been many updates about what was supposed to be a fall 2016 release.
ConnectSense: This company is aiming for a to launch its Bluetooth extender in spring 2017.
Friday Smart Lock: This Indiegogo project is a HomeKit-compatible lock — pre-orders are ongoing.
GE: Its color-changing LEDs will work with HomeKit — at least according to a press release from 2015.
Haier: Apple announced the appliance maker as a partner at WWDC 2014 and already has a compliant smart air conditioner.
Kuna: Once HomeKit gets camera support, Kuna’s outdoor security camera will be one of the first devices of its kind to work with it.
Osram Sylvania: Another lighting company that, like Cree, was on the partner list when Apple first announced HomeKit. It promises its bulbs will come out in early 2017.
Ring: During WWDC 2016, the company announced its video doorbell will soon work with HomeKit, possibly in early 2017.
SkyBell: You can see the Wi-Fi doorbell company’s name on the list of Apple’s partners at the WWDC keynote, but it hasn’t given a timeline for compatibility.
Withings: At CES 2017, Withings announced its Home Plus camera will work with HomeKit.