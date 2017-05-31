Here are all the devices compatible with Apple’s HomeKit

In 2015, the first HomeKit products with Apple’s MFi (“Made for iPhone”) certification went on sale or up for pre-order. The certification ensures that these smart-home devices come with an authentication chip and have undergone rigorous testing to get Apple’s official seal of approval. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2016, the company announced its app, called Home, which rolled out during the latter half of last year. Home lets you control all your HomeKit-compatible devices through the app, or via your iPhone’s Control Center.

Apple’s first big partners for its smart-home platform included Philips, Haier, and Honeywell. Devices from these manufacturers have slowly trickled out since then. Now you can ask Siri to turn on your Philips Hue lights (they can also check the air quality!) or check to see if your August smart lock is secure. If you want to control these remotely, however, you’ll need an Apple TV to act as a bridge.

On a recent quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared how he uses HomeKit in his own house: “When I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago, and it’s here today with iOS and HomeKit.”

Yet, Apple’s strict certification process has been blamed for the slow rollout of devices, especially when compared to the number of devices Amazon’s Alexa can control. For example, we’ve yet to see the Canary Plus, though the company said we could expect the HomeKit-enabled version of its all-in-one security system in fall of 2016. We’re not holding our breath.

Below is a list of all the HomeKit-compatible devices — we’ll update it as more debut.

HomeKit-compatible devices

Other companies that have announced partnerships or future product compatibility

Canary: The Canary Plus is supposed to work with HomeKit, but there haven’t been many updates about what was supposed to be a fall 2016 release.

ConnectSense: This company is aiming for a to launch its Bluetooth extender in spring 2017.

Friday Smart Lock: This Indiegogo project is a HomeKit-compatible lock — pre-orders are ongoing.

GE: Its color-changing LEDs will work with HomeKit — at least according to a press release from 2015.

Haier: Apple announced the appliance maker as a partner at WWDC 2014 and already has a compliant smart air conditioner.

Kuna: Once HomeKit gets camera support, Kuna’s outdoor security camera will be one of the first devices of its kind to work with it.

Osram Sylvania: Another lighting company that, like Cree, was on the partner list when Apple first announced HomeKit. It promises its bulbs will come out in early 2017.

Ring: During WWDC 2016, the company announced its video doorbell will soon work with HomeKit, possibly in early 2017.

SkyBell: You can see the Wi-Fi doorbell company’s name on the list of Apple’s partners at the WWDC keynote, but it hasn’t given a timeline for compatibility.

Withings: At CES 2017, Withings announced its Home Plus camera will work with HomeKit.