 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Deals

Techinline offers 20% off SetMe’s Professional plan for the first year: Try free now

By
SetMe Expert console application running on MacOS
SetMe

SetMe, by Techinline, is a reliable remote desktop solution that we’ve covered previously. It allows IT professionals to remotely access Windows or Mac computers, with relative ease and reliable security. It even works with unattended systems, meaning someone doesn’t have to be right there on the keyboard to allow access. That makes it an ideal solution for IT teams, of any size, and remote or hybrid operations. It supports unlimited attended devices, unlimited unattended devices, unlimited concurrent support sessions, and advanced reporting and user management capabilities. Basically, a dream solution if you’re in IT.

Why does any of that matter? Because, right now, Techinline is offering 20% off SetMe’s professional plan for the first year. But, if you want to try it out first for your team, you can do just that. You can sign up for an exclusive 15-day free trial with no credit card required and no commitments — using our promo code. All features are available as part of the trial, nothing is blocked. You can get in on that offer now, or keep reading for some more details on how SetMe Professional works.

Sign Up Now

Why Is SetMe Professional an Ideal IT Solution?

SetMe Expert console unique connect ID for client-expert side
SetMe

Imagine for a moment you need to remotely access an employee’s computer. Even with software specifically for that purpose installed, the process is not simple. Generally, you have to contact the employee, have them accept a prompt, or install an app on their end, and the entire process of connecting is, well, let’s just say it can be frustrating and unreliable. None of that is the case with SetMe Professional. They claim it’s the “world’s easiest solution,” and while I don’t know about that, I do know it’s about as easy as it can be.

IT pros can connect to any Windows or Mac computer in just three simple steps. The lightweight portable client makes it super easy to take advantage of one-time connections. Or, if necessary, you can permanently deploy SetMe on the remote machine(s). Once set up, you can seamlessly access and manage connected devices, even unattended. Resolve issues, deploy updates, reboot with auto-reconnect, remotely transfer files, run programs as administrator, dive into multi-session handling, and much more.

End-to-end encryption protects both the peer-to-peer connectivity as well as files and data handled. No one unauthorized can access the content of remote access sessions. More importantly, the connection stays active no matter what, even after Windows Updates.

Right here, right now, Techinline is offering 20% off SetMe’s professional plan for the first year. But, if you’d like to try it first, you can sign up for an exclusive 15-day free trial using our promo code. You can access all features, with no limitations, and see everything that SetMe Professional has to offer. How’s that for seamless experiences?

Sign Up Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
How much is Microsoft Office? 
The Microsoft Office app on PC.

Microsoft Office, or Microsoft 365 as it's known today, is the full suite of Microsoft work-related applications. It includes iconic programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as more modern additions like Teams and OneDrive. You can use a number of these for free in their web versions, or you can pay a monthly subscription to use their downloaded, local versions.

There is no single price for Microsoft 365, as it's only available on the software as a service (SAAS) model, but the monthly cost differs depending on whether you're a home user or business user, and whether you're looking to subscribe for just yourself, or an entire team.

Read more
How to record a Microsoft Teams meeting
A video call in Microsoft Teams is displayed on a laptop.

Knowing how to use Microsoft Teams to record a meeting can save you so much time that's often spent asking people to repeat instructions or remind you of what they said. Organizations may also want to record troubleshooting meetings for later analysis, compliance requirements, or to recall significant decisions that were made.

Microsoft Teams understands this and has made the recording process simple to use – if it’s set up properly.

Read more
Dashlane simplifies digital credential management for people, teams and businesses
Dashlane credential management tool for teams featured image

Have you ever considered a credential management tool for your team or business? Allow me to explain. When it comes to digital and online safety, something you hear often is never to share your credentials, account details, or passwords with anyone. You're not supposed to share account details or passwords, even with people you know well. That's not necessarily because they can't be trusted, it's more that you never know how someone else will handle your sensitive information. If they stow it somewhere easily accessible, like in a plain text document on their desktop, it weakens your security and makes your accounts more vulnerable. Plus, there’s no telling who they’ll share that information with.

Keeping your logins to yourself is also how you’re advised to protect professional or business accounts in the workplace. But it makes things more difficult, especially when you’re working with a team. Sometimes, you need tool or platform logins to be available to everyone. There is a much better way to administrate password sharing, and most importantly, it doesn’t compromise security. The answer is a digital credential management tool like Dashlane.

Read more