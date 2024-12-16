Techinline offers 20% off SetMe’s Professional plan for the first year: Try free now

SetMe, by Techinline, is a reliable remote desktop solution that we’ve covered previously. It allows IT professionals to remotely access Windows or Mac computers, with relative ease and reliable security. It even works with unattended systems, meaning someone doesn’t have to be right there on the keyboard to allow access. That makes it an ideal solution for IT teams, of any size, and remote or hybrid operations. It supports unlimited attended devices, unlimited unattended devices, unlimited concurrent support sessions, and advanced reporting and user management capabilities. Basically, a dream solution if you’re in IT.

Why does any of that matter? Because, right now, Techinline is offering 20% off SetMe’s professional plan for the first year. But, if you want to try it out first for your team, you can do just that. You can sign up for an exclusive 15-day free trial with no credit card required and no commitments — using our promo code. All features are available as part of the trial, nothing is blocked. You can get in on that offer now, or keep reading for some more details on how SetMe Professional works.

Why Is SetMe Professional an Ideal IT Solution?

Imagine for a moment you need to remotely access an employee’s computer. Even with software specifically for that purpose installed, the process is not simple. Generally, you have to contact the employee, have them accept a prompt, or install an app on their end, and the entire process of connecting is, well, let’s just say it can be frustrating and unreliable. None of that is the case with SetMe Professional. They claim it’s the “world’s easiest solution,” and while I don’t know about that, I do know it’s about as easy as it can be.

IT pros can connect to any Windows or Mac computer in just three simple steps. The lightweight portable client makes it super easy to take advantage of one-time connections. Or, if necessary, you can permanently deploy SetMe on the remote machine(s). Once set up, you can seamlessly access and manage connected devices, even unattended. Resolve issues, deploy updates, reboot with auto-reconnect, remotely transfer files, run programs as administrator, dive into multi-session handling, and much more.

End-to-end encryption protects both the peer-to-peer connectivity as well as files and data handled. No one unauthorized can access the content of remote access sessions. More importantly, the connection stays active no matter what, even after Windows Updates.

