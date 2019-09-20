CBS All Access is another name to add to the ever-growing list of [internal-link post_id=”421724″]on-demand streaming services[/internal-link] that are vying for your hard-earned cash. But unlike Hulu and Netflix, CBS doesn’t offer many licensed shows. Instead, it’s first and foremost a hub for its network material, including hit shows like NCIS and The Big Bang Theory. Here’s everything you need to know about the platform, including how much it costs and what content is available.

What is CBS All Access?

Like [internal-link post_id=”1283505″]Hulu[/internal-link], [internal-link post_id=”786095″]Amazon Prime Video[/internal-link], [internal-link post_id=”430869″]Netflix[/internal-link], and others, CBS All Access is an on-demand streaming service that lets you watch its programming whenever you want for a flat monthly fee. However, All Access isn’t home to countless licensed shows — it stakes its claim with CBS series, including current flagship titles like Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-0, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as a wide array of titles from CBS’ loaded library of older shows.

ecause of the nature of licensing deals, certain CBS shows aren’t available in their entirety. Take The Big Bang Theory, for example. The final season aired back in May, yet just five episodes of the entire twelve-season franchise were available for viewing at the time of writing. In fact, due to a landmark billion-dollar licensing deal, the series will eventually stream exclusively on the AT&T’s [internal-link post_id=”2342814″]upcoming rival streaming service, HBO Max[/internal-link].

All Access is also home to CBS local stations, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live 24/7. This means you can tap into live programming at any moment, on any supported device, from anywhere in the United States. Although, we should note that you’ll still have to suffer through the various advertisements — even if you have a commercial-free subscription to All Access. In this regard, the experience is no different from viewing on a television.

How much is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access comes in two flavors: Limited Commercials and Commercial Free — priced at $6 and $10 per month, respectively. The former delivers the most basic experience, which feels a lot like watching a cable channel, in part due to the tremendous amount of commercials that surface mid-show (and how repetitive they are). Commercial Free delivers an ad-free user experience that also supports offline listening on mobile devices.

Which devices support CBS All Access?

There’s no shortage of devices that stream CBS All Access, ranging from Android and iOS to [internal-link post_id=”1251767″]Apple TV[/internal-link] and [internal-link post_id=”1076894″]Google Chromecast,[/internal-link] [internal-link post_id=”2226272″]Amazon Fire TV[/internal-link], [internal-link post_id=”2385705″]Roku OS[/internal-link], [internal-link post_id=”1076693″]PlayStation[/internal-link], and [internal-link post_id=”1196912″]Xbox[/internal-link]. Plus, CBS recently started bundling the app on select smart TVs, so if you own a brand new Samsung or Vizio [internal-link post_id=”729471″]4K TV[/internal-link], you should be able to fire up CBS All Access right away. Just note that in some instances you may have to install the application manually.

What shows are on CBS All Access?

We’d be here all day if we listed all the different shows on CBS All Access. Instead, we’ll run through some of the hottest shows you’re bound to be interested in. Bull? It’s on there. Criminal Minds? It’s on there. Other major shows include Hawaii Five-O, NCIS, and Young Sheldon. There are also a wide variety of back catalog shows from CBS’ library, including MASH, the original Twilight Zone, multiple Star Trek iterations, and many others.

Because certain shows are only available in scraps — like we mentioned earlier, there were only five episodes out of The Big Bang Theory on there at the time of writing — we’d suggest checking out the entire catalog before rushing over to the CBS All Access and punching in your [internal-link post_id=”2309134″]credit card[/internal-link] number. After all, there’s nothing than signing up to a streaming service only to find the show you want to watch isn’t on there in its entirety (if at all).

There are also a growing array of CBS All Access Originals worth checking out, such as One Dollar, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Good Fight, as well as a number of licensed movies. The collection is far from as comprehensive as the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix; though there are some gems on there, like Beverly Hills Cop II and the full run of Rocky.

There are also some exciting new series to look forward to, including the highly anticipated Star Trek: Picard, which premieres sometime in 2020.

What’s the video and audio quality like?

While Amazon Prime Video and Netflix offer a sizable selection of content in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, CBS All Access doesn’t step above 1080p Full HD.

The sound options aren’t much better, either — a small number of devices support CBS All Access titles on Dolby Digital surround, with the rest resorting to a basic two-channel stereo-sound output. For comparison, both Amazon and Netflix support Dolby Atmos (though in very small supply) and plenty of titles in surround sound. So, in a nutshell, CBS is currently behind the competition.

How do I cancel CBS All Access?

Canceling CBS All Access couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is head over to this secure link, sign in, and confirm your cancelation. Your account will then be terminated at the end of the current billing schedule, so you won’t credit card won’t be debited again.

Of course, you will still be able to use the service through the renewal date, so if you canceled on November 3 and you aren’t scheduled to pay until December 16, you can use it until then.

