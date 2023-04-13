 Skip to main content
Add Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car with these head unit deals

Andrew Morrisey
By

Mobile tech and software have expanded to the car over the last few years, with many newer vehicles offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built right into the media display. But if you have an older vehicle and want the perks of modern technology right in your dashboard, it’s much cheaper to buy a new in-dash media receiver instead of a new car. This is especially true today, as we’ve tracked down some of the best deals on digital media receivers available for your vehicle.

JVC 6.8-inch digital media receiver — $280, was $300

An Apple device connects to the 6.8-inch JVC digital media receiver built into a car dashboard.

This 6.8-inch digital media receiver is a good one if you’re looking to upgrade your vehicle’s media capabilities on a budget. You get quite a bit for the price point, as it’s capable of reaching 50 watts of peak power over four channels. The large touchscreen is easy to navigate and allows you to manage music, settings and functions. This digital media receiver also has a built-in equalizer, so you’ll be able to listen to whatever you want in any way you want. You can also tap into your mobile device’s music library with this digital media receiver, as it allows for Bluetooth connectivity and even has a USB port that allows you to connect to your device.

Sony 6.9-inch digital media receiver — $300, was $350

The 6.9-inch Sony digital media receiver installed in the dashboard of a vehicle.

This Sony 6.9-inch digital receiver allows you to take full control of your media while driving. It gives you hands-free control over navigation, audio playback, and voice calls, and the large touchscreen connects to your phone to display important information in an easy-to-read format. You can connect to both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and with Weblink Cast the screen will mirror your mobile device and allow you to control it directly from the in-dash media screen. Like all of the best car stereos, this digital media receiver by Sony can power your entire vehicle’s speaker system.

Pioneer 6.8-inch digital media receiver — $600, was $750

The 6.8-inch Pioneer digital media receiver installed in a vehicle's dashboard.

If luxury is more your style, this Pioneer 6.8-inch digital media receiver has all of the features you may be looking for. In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, it also has two inputs for cameras, which would allow you to connect to, or eventually install, both front-facing and backup cameras. It also has a built-in HD Radio tuner, which broadcasts in clear digital quality. Hi-res audio file playback via USB is part of the package, and compatibility with Siri allows you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel while using voice commands to interact with this digital media receiver. Alexa is also built-in for the same functionality.

