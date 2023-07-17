Dell has some of the best gaming PC deals available today thanks to its Black Friday in July sale cutting prices to a great level. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your gaming desktop for a while, this is your chance to get more for your money. With so many discounts around, we’ve narrowed things down to our five favorite gaming PC deals available right now. Let’s take a look.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC — $1,100, was $1,550

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is ideal for PC gamers who don’t want to spend thousands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d prefer to see more storage but if you just play a few different games, it’s perfectly suitable. More important is the graphics card — the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT which should be fine for most games. You also get a great case that offers tool-less access for any time you want to upgrade something. A better cooling system is also included compared to previous generations.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC — $1,300, was $2,150

Looking super stylish, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop offers up an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that will keep you able to play the latest games for a while to come. Its chassis offers a solid panel and air cooling, while also providing a tool-less design for future upgrades. It looks great, and you can always use Alienware Command Center to overclock components and make other adjustments.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop — $1,600, was $2,580

For an improved version of the above model, get this one. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor for better speeds, while there’s also twice as much storage with 1TB of SSD space. As before, there’s 16GB of enjoy which is suitable for the price of the gaming desktop. Add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all good to go. As before, there’s the awesome chassis that looks great, is easy to access, and provides exceptional cooling.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — $1,800, was $2,900

For an Intel-based solution, this Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop offers up a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a huge 32GB of memory. You also gain 1TB of SSD storage space along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. This is the system that will guarantee great gaming performance for a while to come, while still being more affordable than most. While it might have an older processor, thanks to it being an Intel Core i9, it’ll last. And yup, there’s the great cooling system, and easy-to-access chassis too for future upgrades.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop — $3,000, was $4,000

For one of the best gaming desktops, look no further than this Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop. It has the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Also, there’s the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s the latter that’s really going to ensure whatever you play looks amazing. It also has fantastic cooling with five 120mm fans, while you can also overclock components if you want better performance. It’s the ultimate rig right now although a tiny part of us wishes there was more memory given the price.

