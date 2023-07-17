 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 gaming PC deals worth buying in Dell’s Black Friday in July sale

Jennifer Allen
By

Dell has some of the best gaming PC deals available today thanks to its Black Friday in July sale cutting prices to a great level. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your gaming desktop for a while, this is your chance to get more for your money. With so many discounts around, we’ve narrowed things down to our five favorite gaming PC deals available right now. Let’s take a look.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC — $1,100, was $1,550

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is ideal for PC gamers who don’t want to spend thousands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d prefer to see more storage but if you just play a few different games, it’s perfectly suitable. More important is the graphics card — the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT which should be fine for most games. You also get a great case that offers tool-less access for any time you want to upgrade something. A better cooling system is also included compared to previous generations.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC — $1,300, was $2,150

Looking super stylish, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop offers up an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that will keep you able to play the latest games for a while to come. Its chassis offers a solid panel and air cooling, while also providing a tool-less design for future upgrades. It looks great, and you can always use Alienware Command Center to overclock components and make other adjustments.

Related

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop — $1,600, was $2,580

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

For an improved version of the above model, get this one. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor for better speeds, while there’s also twice as much storage with 1TB of SSD space. As before, there’s 16GB of enjoy which is suitable for the price of the gaming desktop. Add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all good to go. As before, there’s the awesome chassis that looks great, is easy to access, and provides exceptional cooling.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — $1,800, was $2,900

For an Intel-based solution, this Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop offers up a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a huge 32GB of memory. You also gain 1TB of SSD storage space along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. This is the system that will guarantee great gaming performance for a while to come, while still being more affordable than most. While it might have an older processor, thanks to it being an Intel Core i9, it’ll last. And yup, there’s the great cooling system, and easy-to-access chassis too for future upgrades.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop — $3,000, was $4,000

The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For one of the best gaming desktops, look no further than this Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop. It has the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Also, there’s the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s the latter that’s really going to ensure whatever you play looks amazing. It also has fantastic cooling with five 120mm fans, while you can also overclock components if you want better performance. It’s the ultimate rig right now although a tiny part of us wishes there was more memory given the price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Building a gaming PC? This MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU is 35% off
The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a gray background.

There are lots of gaming PC deals to choose from if you want a pre-built machine, but for those who prefer to build their own gaming desktops, or for gamers who are thinking about making component upgrades, you should be looking for offers like Amazon's 35% discount for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The GPU will be yours for $320, for savings of $170 on its original price of $490, but only if you act fast because there's no telling how long its stocks will last.

Why you should buy the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, you should be paying the most attention to the graphics card. That's because it's the component that plays the biggest part in making sure the games that you play look beautiful, as it enables high frame rates and resolutions. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which sits at the sweet spot before you experience diminishing returns from more expensive GPUs, will let you play at 1440p resolution with decent frame rates. It's enough to play the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to choose low to medium graphics settings. Still, the RTX 3060 Ti remains the best graphics card under $500, as identified by our roundup of the best graphics cards.

Read more
Flash sale knocks $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming laptop deals with a huge $1,000 off the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop. It's usually priced at $2,250 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,250 which is a pretty sweet deal for the spec it offers. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can hit the buy button below to go straight to the source and make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop
Offering all the hardware you could need from a gaming laptop at this price, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is immediately appealing. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage space. That's just what you need while gaming at the moment, and at a great price. There's also the most important component of a gaming laptop -- the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so it's going to be great at handling the latest games without a hitch. It also has a great display with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The refresh after is more than you'll ever need but it's nice to know there won't be any fears about motion blur here. There's also Nvidia G-Sync support to further cut down on screen tearing.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $700 off today
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of the most powerful and popular gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $700 discount that pulls the machine's price down from $1,900 to $1,200. It's still not going to be considered affordable, but if you'd like to enjoy some savings while taking advantage of one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals available now, you shouldn't miss this offer. Add the device to your cart, then check out right away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, as it features a thin and light design that houses a 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike most gaming laptops that are large and bulky, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is built as a portable device that's easy to carry with you anywhere, so that you can scratch that gaming itch wherever you are.

Read more