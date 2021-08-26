  1. Computing
We can’t believe how cheap this Acer Chromebook deal is at Best Buy

By
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 Laptop propped up with screen on.

Chromebooks are great for small tasks, students, general browsing, and even some light gaming — they can run Android apps and games! That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Chromebook deals to see if there’s anything worth grabbing. If Chromebooks aren’t your thing, don’t worry, because there are plenty of student laptop deals, regular laptop deals, and even desktop monitor deals.

Just for today, however, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the price of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, which is a 2-in-1 laptop. You can nab it for $429 with free shipping or in-store pickup. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Check it out!

Most people know that Chromebooks are different than standard laptops. What they don’t know — maybe you included — is that Chromebooks can do a lot. Some examples include syncing them with your phone, running Windows remotely, opening websites as progressive web apps, and much more. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 can do all of that too, but the true versatility comes from its physical design. It can swap between a laptop and a tablet and everything in between. For example, you can fold it backward and prop it up to watch videos or shows.

Under the hood, it features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. The VertiView touchscreen display not only swaps into a convertible mode but also supports a native resolution of 2256 x 1504. It has a 3:2 ratio and a 360-nits brightness rating, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass — so it won’t break easily. The battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge and takes just 30 minutes to charge for an extra four hours of use. You also get Intel Wi-Fi 6, 2 USB Type-C ports, HDMI, and USB 3.0.

Normally $629, Best Buy is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $429 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That deal is good for $200 off, but it won’t last long. If you want one, act soon. Like today soon!

More Chromebook deals available now

We rounded up all of the best Chromebook deals that are available right now. You can check all of those out below and compare them to the Acer Chromebook Spin deal!

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$155 $195
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$376 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$623 $649
Google's Pixelbook Go combines the company's design know-how with great PC-like hardware and sleek Chrome OS software, giving you a laptop that is perfectly suited to working on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
