Chromebooks are great for small tasks, students, general browsing, and even some light gaming — they can run Android apps and games! That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Chromebook deals to see if there’s anything worth grabbing. If Chromebooks aren’t your thing, don’t worry, because there are plenty of student laptop deals, regular laptop deals, and even desktop monitor deals.

Just for today, however, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the price of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, which is a 2-in-1 laptop. You can nab it for $429 with free shipping or in-store pickup. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Check it out!

Most people know that Chromebooks are different than standard laptops. What they don’t know — maybe you included — is that Chromebooks can do a lot. Some examples include syncing them with your phone, running Windows remotely, opening websites as progressive web apps, and much more. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 can do all of that too, but the true versatility comes from its physical design. It can swap between a laptop and a tablet and everything in between. For example, you can fold it backward and prop it up to watch videos or shows.

Under the hood, it features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. The VertiView touchscreen display not only swaps into a convertible mode but also supports a native resolution of 2256 x 1504. It has a 3:2 ratio and a 360-nits brightness rating, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass — so it won’t break easily. The battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge and takes just 30 minutes to charge for an extra four hours of use. You also get Intel Wi-Fi 6, 2 USB Type-C ports, HDMI, and USB 3.0.

Normally $629, Best Buy is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $429 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That deal is good for $200 off, but it won’t last long. If you want one, act soon. Like today soon!

