Specially designed for browsing the internet and handling modern web apps, Chromebooks have secured a spot as a solid alternative to traditional laptops. This breed of laptops runs on Chrome OS, a Linux-based operating system developed by Google. They also store data online and use Google apps, eliminating the need for large hard drives – which is one reason why they are usually not as expensive as the conventional Windows counterparts.

Ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, Amazon has already been dropping cool price cuts on a variety of Chromebook models. We spotted spectacular offers for the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and R 11 which let you in on up to $125 discount.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage – $600 ($125 Off)

The Spin 13 is currently featured on our website as one of the best 13-inch laptops. Apart from flaunting a 13.5-inch screen not usually found on Chromebooks, this model also has a durable 360-degree hinge which further expands its functionality. This handy machine can quickly transform to tablet mode for intuitive interaction or to display/tent mode for entertainment and video watching. It even has an included Wacom stylus which can be used for sketching, taking notes, capturing ideas, and interacting with programs and apps.

This Acer Chromebook packs quite a punch under the hood as well. It’s powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM, which means faster graphics, efficient app loads, and solid multitasking abilities. It can handle your workload without lag, and paired with a screen resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels, you’ll be able to enjoy crisp, clear, and vibrant visuals.

Acer did its magic on this laptop’s design and build quality as well. The aluminum chassis is sleek, durable, lightweight, and less likely to be bent or dented. The touchscreen and touchpad have also been toughened and smoothed with the inclusion of the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Normally selling for $725, the Spin 13 is more expensive than the average Chromebook. But its speedy performance and 2-in-1 capability mean it’s also more powerful. Take advantage of Amazon’s discount and grab yours now for only $600.

Acer Chromebook R 11, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage – $262 ($38 Off)

If the Spin 13 is too rich for your blood, check out the R 11 instead. This model also boasts a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in a variety of ways. You can convert it into a tablet for on-the-go usage, pivot the screen for entertainment or screen sharing, or keep it in notebook mode for optimal productivity. The Chromebook can identify the mode you are in and then automatically adjust the sound and screen orientation. There’s also a dual-torque technology that ensures flexibility in opening the lid and strength for a wobble-free experience.

This Acer Chromebook may not be as powerful as the Spin 13, but its Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor and Intel Burst technology are enough to handle basic everyday computing tasks. It also features the latest wireless MIMO technology for reliable internet connection and video streaming, offering speeds up to three times faster than the previous-generation wireless technologies. Battery life is impressive as well, providing you with all-day power of up to 10 hours.

For visuals, Acer gave this laptop an 11.6-inch HD IPS touch display that allows you to surf, swipe, organize, and edit with the tip of your finger. The screen is also outfitted with a Zero Air Gap technology that enables sharp images while reducing annoying reflections in direct sunlight.

Whether you’re in the market for an affordable secondary laptop or a productivity machine for school or work, you won’t go wrong with the Acer Chromebook R 11. Grab this 2-in-1 for only $262, $38 below the usual 4300 price.

