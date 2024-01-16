 Skip to main content
Save $200 on this Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor

One of the best monitor deals at the moment is perfect for gamers with $200 off the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor at Dell. Normally priced at $1,000, it’s down to $800 which makes it that touch more affordable for someone keen to invest in a great quality curved gaming monitor that gives you a more immersive time playing. If you already know it’s the one for you, tap the buy button now. Otherwise, keep reading while we take you through everything that makes it so essential.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Often regarded as one of the best curved gaming monitors in many circles, the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is great for an immersive gaming experience. It’s packed with key technology like QD-OLED technology so you get a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range than regular OLED. It has a cinema-grade level of color coverage with DCI-P3 99.3% across wide viewing angles, while colors are accurate out of the box with a factory calibration of Delta E less than 2.

There’s also 1000 nits peak brightness, infinite contrast ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support further helps while a refresh rate of 165Hz banishes motion blur issues. A WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 keeps things looking great and crisp while you can count on the industry-fastest levels of response time with 0.03ms GtG. It all easily makes the monitor one of the best gaming monitors.

It even has a sleek design thanks to its curved 1800R panel, superior cable management, and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation. Useful settings include Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, while you can even customize the RGB lighting if you want to get your setup aesthetic just right. Modes like Night Vision help improve visibility during dark scenes while there’s a Clear Vision mode that removes obstructive elements like smoke, haze, or mist.

Usually priced at $1,000, you can currently buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for $800 right now when you buy direct from Dell. 20% off or $200 off, it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to a high-end monitor for less. Check it out now if you want the ultimate gaming experience.

