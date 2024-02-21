 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware sale: Up to $1,000 off top gaming laptops and gaming PCs

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell’s Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There’s actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here’s your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that’s available with price cuts, but either way, you’re going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won’t last long.

What to buy in Dell’s Alienware sale

If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you’re also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you’ll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell’s sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s from $1,350, for savings of $200. The largest discount, however, is for the Alienware Aurora R15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It’s $1,000 off, for a from $3,900.

For gamers who want portability with their gaming devices, an Alienware gaming laptop is the way to go. The most affordable one in Dell’s ongoing sale is the Alienware x14 R2, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Its price is from $1,800 following a $300 discount. However, if you need a gaming laptop that’s going to be set to play the best PC games for the next several years, check out the Alienware m18. It’s also $1,000 off, so it’s instead of $4,300, with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM.

Related

If you want to get a gaming PC or gaming laptop by Alienware, you shouldn’t miss Dell’s offers in its ongoing sale for its gaming-focused brand. You can enjoy discounts of up to $1,000 for these powerful machines, but that’s only if you hurry with your purchases. There’s a chance that stocks get sold out quickly or the bargains get taken down sooner than you expect, so there’s no time for hesitation. If you see a deal that you like, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell’s “final sale” on the XPS 13 could end at any time
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

With the new Dell XPS 13 on its way, Dell launched a final sale for the current version of the popular laptop that slashes its price by $200. Instead of $799, you'll only have to pay $599, which is an excellent price for this machine. We're not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out or the offer gets taken down, and once it's gone, you may not get another chance. If you're interested in this bargain, the only way to make sure that you don't miss out on one of the most attractive laptop deals right now is to complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
This version of the Dell XPS 13 will soon become a previous-generation model, but it's still a dependable laptop by today's standards with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It's not a powerhouse that can handle the most demanding processes that you can think of, but it's reliable enough for daily functions like doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. You'll have enough space for your projects on its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Read more
Save $250 on this Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

No matter what level of gamer you consider yourself, there are few things better than getting a new gaming laptop than landing a great deal on one. Among today’s gaming laptop deals is the Acer Nitro 5. It’s a great gaming laptop if you’re new to the gaming world or looking to build a new gaming setup on a budget. This build of the Acer Nitro 5 regularly goes for $950, but today it’s marked down to $700 at Best Buy. This makes for $250 in savings, and you can save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in..

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
While many of the best gaming laptops are packed with hardware, they’re also quite expensive. The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop that offers tremendous value, which makes it popular amongst entry-level gamers, but also among long-time gamers who simply want a quality gaming laptop at a good price. This build has an Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. These will pair well in taking on the best PC games. Also chipping in is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is a good fit for gaming laptops and provides both performance and efficiency.

Read more
Dell Presidents’ Day sale: Get a Dell XPS 13 for $599 and more
The Dell XPS 13

Presidents' Day is just around the corner, but Dell's Presidents' Day sale is already up and running, with all kinds of laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and more that you can shop right now. This could also be your last chance to get the current-generation Dell XPS 13 as the new version of the laptop is on its way. No matter what you decide to buy, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase -- if you wait until the final minutes of the holiday, stocks of some of the devices on sale may already be gone.

What to buy in Dell's Presidents' Day sale

Read more