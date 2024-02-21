Dell’s Alienware is one of the most popular brands among gamers, and its devices always attract a lot of attention whenever there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. There’s actually an ongoing sale from Dell itself, so here’s your chance at massive discounts when buying the premium-priced machines. Take a look at our recommendations below or browse through everything that’s available with price cuts, but either way, you’re going to have to be quick with your decision on what to purchase because these bargains won’t last long.

What to buy in Dell’s Alienware sale

If you already have a good gaming monitor, or you’re also going to buy one from monitor deals, then you’ll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest option in Dell’s sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s from $1,350, for savings of $200. The largest discount, however, is for the Alienware Aurora R15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It’s $1,000 off, for a from $3,900.

For gamers who want portability with their gaming devices, an Alienware gaming laptop is the way to go. The most affordable one in Dell’s ongoing sale is the Alienware x14 R2, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Its price is from $1,800 following a $300 discount. However, if you need a gaming laptop that’s going to be set to play the best PC games for the next several years, check out the Alienware m18. It’s also $1,000 off, so it’s instead of $4,300, with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM.

If you want to get a gaming PC or gaming laptop by Alienware, you shouldn’t miss Dell’s offers in its ongoing sale for its gaming-focused brand. You can enjoy discounts of up to $1,000 for these powerful machines, but that’s only if you hurry with your purchases. There’s a chance that stocks get sold out quickly or the bargains get taken down sooner than you expect, so there’s no time for hesitation. If you see a deal that you like, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations