The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying will cost you a pretty penny, but you should be on the lookout for opportunities at savings along the way. Here’s an offer that gamers should consider — the Alienware m16 gaming laptop with a $600 discount from Dell, which brings its price down from $3,550 to $2,950. It’s still not cheap, but that’s what you should expect if you’re aiming to get a powerful machine. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase quickly.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 challenges the best gaming laptops with its AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. They’re supported by 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will allow you to run other apps such as streaming software or a web browser while you’re playing. With these specifications, not only will the gaming laptop have no trouble with the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be set for the best upcoming PC games.

To make sure that you’re able to appreciate the graphics of your favorite titles, the Alienware m16 gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch Full HD+ display with a 480Hz refresh rate. It’s also equipped with a 2TB SSD, which will allow you to install several AAA games with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start as soon as you unbox the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. You can play several hours at a time as the Alienware Cryo-tech cooling solution will keep the device stable, and you can manage all aspects of the machine’s performance through the Alienware Command Center.

Not all laptop deals will let you keep up with the increasing requirements of today’s video games. You should be looking to buy a dedicated machine like the Alienware m16 gaming laptop, which is down to $2,950 from $3,550 following a $600 discount from Dell. If you’re prepared to make a significant investment in modern PC gaming, you should take advantage of this offer, though we’re not sure how long the savings will remain online. Don’t miss out by completing the transaction right now.

