Anthropic’s Claude and Panasonic team up to improve family time

Panasonic and Anthropic are teaming up to release an AI-enhanced family wellness coaching app called Umi, the electronics manufacturer announced during CES 2025.

According to reports, Umi is designed to help family members “care, coordinate, and connect” with one another as well as help the family as a whole set goals, like spending mealtime together or being more physically active, create routines, and manage communal tasks. Users set these goals through the app’s natural language voice interface.

Panasonic is reportedly aiming the app toward families of all ages. The company was quick to point out during its CES demo on Tuesday that Umi could easily be used to help keep caregivers informed of the habits and comings and goings of elderly family members. Claude will not be on its own in recommending advice as Panasonic plans to incorporate a wide range of wellness experts to help users establish and maintain healthy habits and routines.

Umi is slated for release in the U.S. later in 2025. Panasonic is making the app available to other members of its Panasonic Well’s Partner Collective, including Aaptiv, Precision Nutrition, SleepScore Labs, Addition Wealth, BlueApron, and Calm, so we could soon see its AI capabilities sprouting up in related products as well. The electronics company is also planning to integrate Claude into its other customer-facing systems like customer service, sales, and marketing.

Panasonic also introduced its new “Panasonic Go” initiative, which will fast-track “AI-driven innovation” within the company. The firm expects 30% of its revenue to come from “AI-driven hardware, software, and solution businesses” by 2030.