 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Anthropic’s Claude and Panasonic team up to improve family time

By
the Umi wellness app
Panasonic
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 14 minutes ago

Panasonic and Anthropic are teaming up to release an AI-enhanced family wellness coaching app called Umi, the electronics manufacturer announced during CES 2025.

According to reports, Umi is designed to help family members “care, coordinate, and connect” with one another as well as help the family as a whole set goals, like spending mealtime together or being more physically active, create routines, and manage communal tasks. Users set these goals through the app’s natural language voice interface.

Recommended Videos

Panasonic is reportedly aiming the app toward families of all ages. The company was quick to point out during its CES demo on Tuesday that Umi could easily be used to help keep caregivers informed of the habits and comings and goings of elderly family members. Claude will not be on its own in recommending advice as Panasonic plans to incorporate a wide range of wellness experts to help users establish and maintain healthy habits and routines.

Umi is slated for release in the U.S. later in 2025. Panasonic is making the app available to other members of its Panasonic Well’s Partner Collective, including Aaptiv, Precision Nutrition, SleepScore Labs, Addition Wealth, BlueApron, and Calm, so we could soon see its AI capabilities sprouting up in related products as well. The electronics company is also planning to integrate Claude into its other customer-facing systems like customer service, sales, and marketing.

Related

Panasonic also introduced its new “Panasonic Go” initiative, which will fast-track “AI-driven innovation” within the company. The firm expects 30% of its revenue to come from “AI-driven hardware, software, and solution businesses” by 2030.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
The Handheld Dock Chroma is the ultimate Steam Deck accessory
A ROG Ally sits in a Handheld Dock Chroma on a TV stand.

Razer unveiled the Handheld Dock Chroma, a new device built for portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck. The dock allows players to connect their handheld of choice to an external monitor, as well as connect additional accessories through USB ports. It does not have a release date yet, but it will retail for $80.

The announcement is part of Razer's CES 2025 lineup, which featured multiple gaming announcements. That's become standard for the hardware maker, who previously revealed its Razer Edge handheld at CES 2023. While it didn't reveal any new gaming devices of its own this year, the Handheld Dock Chroma continues the company's push into the portable PC space -- this time by creating an accessory for its competitors' devices.

Read more
I sat in Razer’s new gaming chair, which can heat and cool itself
Someone sitting on a gaming chair.

I was skeptical, I'll admit that. I wasn't surprised that Razer had tried something so audacious, but a self-heating and cooling gaming chair feels like a step too far.

But once I sat it in and felt the cool air gently blowing around my neck in Razer's hot, stuffy hotel suite at CES 2025, I realized that maybe it wasn't such a bad idea after all.

Read more
Asus and Gigabyte fill in some gaps about RX 9000 series
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD revealed its next-gen RX 9000 series graphics cards yesterday ... well, kind of. The cards were mostly a no-show, with nothing but a promise that we'd hear more soon. However, AMD's partners still showed off some of the upcoming RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards during CES 2025, which is why we now know what they're going to look like -- though we still know very little about how they'll perform when matched up against some of the best graphics cards.

Despite the lack of specifics during the presentation, Asus announced four RDNA 4 graphics cards with undisclosed release dates. Unfortunately, the only specification we got out of all this is that both the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT feature 16GB of VRAM, which is a healthy amount that can rival Nvidia's $1,000 RTX 5080.

Read more