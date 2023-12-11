 Skip to main content
Best Buy just dropped the price of this 17-inch Chromebook to $179

Aaron Mamiit
Chromebooks are usually compact devices that are cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but there are models with large displays like the 17-inch Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. If you’re interested, you can currently get it from Best Buy with a $120 discount that makes it even more affordable at $179 instead of $299. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you’re going to have to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible of you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook

Inside the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are considered low-end for laptops, but they’re going to provide smooth performance on Chromebook. That’s because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, is lightweight and mostly utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, so there’s no need for powerful components. The Asus CX1700CK Chromebook won’t let you down when you’re performing basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and building reports. It’s got a 64GB eMMC for storage that looks limited, but the device comes with built-in cloud support that will let you save your files on Google Drive.

The main selling point of the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook, however, is its 17.3-inch Full HD screen, which is as large as some of the biggest display that you can get from high-end laptops. Despite this, the Chromebook only weighs just over 5 pounds and is 0.78 of an inch thick, maintaining portability for when you’re commuting to work or moving between classrooms.

If you’re browsing Chromebook deals, that means you want to stick to a tight budget for your next laptop. That doesn’t mean you’re going to get a device with a small display though, as there are options like the 17.3-inch Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. Best Buy has slashed its price to make it even more affordable at $179, but there’s no information on when the $120 discount on its sticker price of $299 will end. If you want to buy the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the transaction immediately.

