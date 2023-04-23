This incredible gaming laptop deal ends today — save $650

If you’re familiar with gaming laptops, you’ve probably heard of the ASUS’ ROG lineup of PCs, such as the ROG Strix, all of which are high-end gaming laptops. Of course, these tend to be big, flashy, and bulky, so if you’re looking for a stealthy yet powerful gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus lineup is the one. In fact, if you want something small and portable, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on the Zephyrus G14, bringing it down to $999 from the usual $1,650 it goes for.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with the excellent AMD Radeon RX 6700S, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060, if you aren’t familiar with AMD, and is a surprisingly powerful GPU for a laptop this small. That means you can push the 14-inch 2k screen pretty hard, potentially even reaching the 120Hz maximum refresh rate on most AAA games, assuming you’re willing to compromise on the graphical settings. Of course, the GPU isn’t the only powerful thing here since you also get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, which is probably one of the best CPUs on the market currently and great if you do a lot of productivity and editing work that needs a lot of cores to function well.

If that wasn’t enough, you also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and a 1TB SSD so that you won’t run out of storage any time soon. As for the overall build, it’s excellent, with very little flex on the keyboard or screen, and it feels pretty sturdy, although the actual keys of the keyboard might feel a bit mushy. The only other downside is that it gets nosy if you’re gaming, which is to be expected for something so small and powerful. Luckily, the audio is good enough to drown out the noise, so it’s not a dealbreaker, and it includes a MUX switch, so you aren’t constantly running off the GPU and needing to cool it down.

Overall, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent portable gaming laptop, and with this deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $999 from $1,650, it’s relatively affordable. That said, if you’re looking for something a bit larger or more budget oriented, then be sure to check out these gaming laptop deals for some alternatives.

