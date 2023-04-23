 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This incredible gaming laptop deal ends today — save $650

Albert Bassili
By
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re familiar with gaming laptops, you’ve probably heard of the ASUS’ ROG lineup of PCs, such as the ROG Strix, all of which are high-end gaming laptops. Of course, these tend to be big, flashy, and bulky, so if you’re looking for a stealthy yet powerful gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus lineup is the one. In fact, if you want something small and portable, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on the Zephyrus G14, bringing it down to $999 from the usual $1,650 it goes for.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with the excellent AMD Radeon RX 6700S, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060, if you aren’t familiar with AMD, and is a surprisingly powerful GPU for a laptop this small. That means you can push the 14-inch 2k screen pretty hard, potentially even reaching the 120Hz maximum refresh rate on most AAA games, assuming you’re willing to compromise on the graphical settings. Of course, the GPU isn’t the only powerful thing here since you also get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, which is probably one of the best CPUs on the market currently and great if you do a lot of productivity and editing work that needs a lot of cores to function well.

If that wasn’t enough, you also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and a 1TB SSD so that you won’t run out of storage any time soon. As for the overall build, it’s excellent, with very little flex on the keyboard or screen, and it feels pretty sturdy, although the actual keys of the keyboard might feel a bit mushy. The only other downside is that it gets nosy if you’re gaming, which is to be expected for something so small and powerful. Luckily, the audio is good enough to drown out the noise, so it’s not a dealbreaker, and it includes a MUX switch, so you aren’t constantly running off the GPU and needing to cool it down.

Related

Overall, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent portable gaming laptop, and with this deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $999 from $1,650, it’s relatively affordable. That said, if you’re looking for something a bit larger or more budget oriented, then be sure to check out these gaming laptop deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer

Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and now Digital Trends. Of course, he is also generally a tech nerd, so if it’s tech-related, he’s probably heard of it, wanted to buy it, or bought it even though he probably shouldn’t have.

This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1150 off at Woot!
hp omen 40l deal woot april 2023 gaming pc lifestyle

Woot is the home of one of the best gaming PC deals today. Currently, you can buy the HP Omen 40L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and plenty of other excellent hardware for $1,350. That's a considerable saving from its regular price of $2,500. If you've been waiting to buy a great gaming rig without spending a huge amount, this could be your chance. You even get free standard shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. Here's all you need to know. Remember -- this deal may not last long as it can end once sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
While the HP Omen 40L may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs right now, it's still a great system for gamers. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card means you get fantastic gaming performance so that you can play all the latest games for a long time to come. While the RTX 40-series range may be around, the 30-series is still far more accessible for most.

Read more
Save $120 on this Dell desktop PC with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

One of the better desktop computer deals around is over at Dell. Today, you can buy its new Dell Inspiron Desktop PC for $850 instead of $970. The $120 saving is an important one on a system that embraces the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors so we'd recommend you check it out. Read on while we tell you what you need to know about this desktop that could be perfect for you.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop PC
The Dell Inspiron Desktop PC offers a lot of great hardware for the price. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor to help with all your productivity-based needs. It also has 16GB of memory to further help when multitasking and juggling multiple apps. 512GB of SSD storage means you'll have no trouble finding room for all your most valuable files. Surprisingly for a business-style desktop, it also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER with 6GB of VRAM. While we wouldn't recommend this system for a huge amount of gaming, it does mean you'll be able to enjoy games like World of Warcraft or Fortnite without any trouble. It's good to have the option here.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now
dell g15 gaming laptop deal april 2023 render

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it's sure to be a hit with many. Let's take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It's a reliable GPU in this price range so you'll easily be able to play all your favorites. There's also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won't have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

Read more