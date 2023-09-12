You can’t really beat gaming laptop deals that also relate to some of the best gaming laptops around right now. That’s the case today with $300 of the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,600 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $1,300 with that $300 saving being a huge chunk of change to enjoy. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, this is one that’s worth paying attention to. We’re here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

One of the best gaming laptops around, especially if you want a small and portable gaming setup, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has everything you could want in this price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

That’s everything you could need to ensure you can play the latest games without much bother. It gets better though as Asus continues to demonstrate why it’s one of the best laptop brands. For the display, you have a 14-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues while playing fast-moving games. There’s also a built-in MUX switch so you can switch to direct GPU mode to reduce latency and boost performance, or you can opt to switch it off for better battery life.

The system also offers ROG intelligent cooling so the system automatically chooses what’s best for your current situation. Elsewhere, there’s a four-speaker system for crystal clear audio and there’s Dolby Atmos support as well. A single-zone RGB keyboard backlight looks great while there’s a 720p IR camera for taking calls or logging in. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs all that in while still weighing 3.64 pounds and measuring only 0.73 inches thin.

A great gaming laptop for anyone who wants portability combined with power, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a delight in nearly every way. It’s even more tempting when it’s $300 off. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up now before it returns to its usual price.

Editors' Recommendations