 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $300 off at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
By
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You can’t really beat gaming laptop deals that also relate to some of the best gaming laptops around right now. That’s the case today with $300 of the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,600 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $1,300 with that $300 saving being a huge chunk of change to enjoy. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, this is one that’s worth paying attention to. We’re here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

One of the best gaming laptops around, especially if you want a small and portable gaming setup, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has everything you could want in this price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

That’s everything you could need to ensure you can play the latest games without much bother. It gets better though as Asus continues to demonstrate why it’s one of the best laptop brands. For the display, you have a 14-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues while playing fast-moving games. There’s also a built-in MUX switch so you can switch to direct GPU mode to reduce latency and boost performance, or you can opt to switch it off for better battery life.

Related

The system also offers ROG intelligent cooling so the system automatically chooses what’s best for your current situation. Elsewhere, there’s a four-speaker system for crystal clear audio and there’s Dolby Atmos support as well. A single-zone RGB keyboard backlight looks great while there’s a 720p IR camera for taking calls or logging in. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs all that in while still weighing 3.64 pounds and measuring only 0.73 inches thin.

A great gaming laptop for anyone who wants portability combined with power, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a delight in nearly every way. It’s even more tempting when it’s $300 off. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up now before it returns to its usual price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
There’s a big sale on Lenovo laptops happening right now
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

Always a good place for great laptop deals, Lenovo is looking even more appealing right now with a huge sale on its Lenovo laptops. There are dozens of laptops on sale at the moment with prices starting from just $220. Whether you want the cheapest Windows 11 laptop possible or you're seeking a high-end business laptop that can keep up with your needs, there's something here for you. With so many options, the best thing to do is click the link below to see the wide breadth of Lenovo laptops available. There's going to be something here for you. If you have no idea where to start, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Lenovo laptop sale
As one of the best laptop brands, whatever you buy from Lenovo is going to be a winner. If you simply want the cheapest laptop possible, consider the

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place. We know how expensive such tech purchases can get so we've picked out the very best laptop deals currently available. Below, you'll find different laptops for different budgets and needs. That includes some of the best Chromebook deals along with the best gaming laptop deals and best MacBook deals. Whether you need a super cheap laptop for occasional use or a powerful behemoth of a machine, you're in luck. Read on while we take you through the highlights.
HP 14-inch Chromebook -- $159, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook won't rival the best Chromebooks around but if you just need something simple and cheap, it's a good option. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Yup, you'll be relying heavily on cloud storage but that's the point of Chromebooks and ChromeOS. A 14-inch HD screen is what you'll be looking at while there's up to 14 hours of battery life and an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls.

Read more
This HP Chromebook just had its price slashed to $159
The HP Chromebook 14a with a yellow and green wallpaper.

If the laptop deals that you're seeing are still beyond your budget, then you may want to consider getting a Chromebook instead. These devices can go for much cheaper than Windows-based laptops, like the HP Chromebook 14a that's down to a very affordable $159 from Best Buy from its original price of $299. There's a chance that you miss out on the $140 in savings if you take too much time thinking about whether to take advantage of this offer, so to avoid that, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a
Chromebooks can get much cheaper than Windows-based laptops because they're fine with low-end components. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications look weak on paper, but the device will still run smoothly because of Google's Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps and Android apps instead of installed software. Like most of the best Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook 14a has limited internal storage with a 64GB eMMC, but you'll have plenty of space for your files on the cloud through Google Drive.

Read more