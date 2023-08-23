This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $450 off today

For anyone who’s been waiting for gaming laptop deals that involve the latest hardware, you’re going to love what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Asus ROG Zephryus M16 gaming laptop with a 16-inch display and a powerful set of components for $1,500. Usually priced at $1,950, you save a huge $450 on a gaming laptop that’s going to last you a long time to come. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look or you can simply hit the buy button below if you’re already confident it’s the one for you.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around for gamers so you’re in safe hands with the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. With the gaming laptop, you’ve got some seriously good hardware at your disposal. This includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s a potent mix of hardware for speedy performance in all your productivity tasks but, of course, this is a gaming setup.

That’s pretty great too thanks to the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It works perfectly alongside the 16-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 500 nits of brightness and an impressive response time of 3ms and 240Hz refresh rate. Looking for one of the best gaming laptops? This should keep you very happy. Other useful things that Asus has considered include Thunderbolt 4 support, WiFi 6E, the ROG intelligent cooling system to keep things running well, along with Crystal Clear Audio with Dolby Atmos support. For a classy aesthetic, there’s also a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight to look great.

Weighing 4.63 pounds and measuring 0.78 inches thin, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 isn’t the lightest of laptops but it’s also not bad for a gaming laptop with this large a display. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop to take to school, this will fit in your dorm room perfectly, while also allowing you to play the latest games without a hitch.

Usually priced at $1,950, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is down to $1,500 at Best Buy making it a more affordable option for many. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations