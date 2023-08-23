 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $450 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For anyone who’s been waiting for gaming laptop deals that involve the latest hardware, you’re going to love what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Asus ROG Zephryus M16 gaming laptop with a 16-inch display and a powerful set of components for $1,500. Usually priced at $1,950, you save a huge $450 on a gaming laptop that’s going to last you a long time to come. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look or you can simply hit the buy button below if you’re already confident it’s the one for you.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around for gamers so you’re in safe hands with the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. With the gaming laptop, you’ve got some seriously good hardware at your disposal. This includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s a potent mix of hardware for speedy performance in all your productivity tasks but, of course, this is a gaming setup.

That’s pretty great too thanks to the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It works perfectly alongside the 16-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 500 nits of brightness and an impressive response time of 3ms and 240Hz refresh rate. Looking for one of the best gaming laptops? This should keep you very happy. Other useful things that Asus has considered include Thunderbolt 4 support, WiFi 6E, the ROG intelligent cooling system to keep things running well, along with Crystal Clear Audio with Dolby Atmos support. For a classy aesthetic, there’s also a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight to look great.

Related

Weighing 4.63 pounds and measuring 0.78 inches thin, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 isn’t the lightest of laptops but it’s also not bad for a gaming laptop with this large a display. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop to take to school, this will fit in your dorm room perfectly, while also allowing you to play the latest games without a hitch.

Usually priced at $1,950, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is down to $1,500 at Best Buy making it a more affordable option for many. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Alienware laptop with an RTX 4070 is $400 off right now
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

While Alienware might not be at the heights it used to be, especially with competition from the likes of ASUS, it still manages to produce some excellent gaming laptops. Take, for example, this Alienware m16; it's packed with great specs under the hood, making it very versatile, and it isn't that expensive to boot. In fact, while it usually goes for $2,000, you can grab it from Dell for just $1,600, which is a significant $400 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16
Even though the RTX 40 series came out last year, we're finally seeing them in gaming laptops, and we're happy to report that the m16 comes with a powerful RTX 4070 under the hood. For all intense and purposes, the RTX 4070 performs similarly to the RTX 3080 while being quite a bit cheaper, which means you get great 1440p performance at an affordable price. That means you can load up the latest AAA games and reach anywhere between 100-150 FPS, even on some of the highest settings, which is impressive, to say the least. That's great because the screen on the m16 is 16 inches and comes with a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 while also being able to hit a 165hz refresh rate.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off
Fortnite running on a Razer Blade 15.

You need to prepare for a huge purchase if you're looking to shop gaming laptop deals, but you can secure amazing value with the right offer. Here's a great one -- the Razer Blade 15 for $2,000, following a $1,000 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,000. It's still not cheap, but you'll have to splurge a little if you want a serious machine. The savings will go a long way towards building your video game arsenal, but you need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to get it because we're not sure how long the bargain will stay available.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
The variant of the Razer Blade 15 with an OLED screen is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop, but even with just a Full HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, it's still a topnotch device because of its powerful performance that can run the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, supported by 16GB of RAM that's the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more
These are the best budget gaming laptops you can buy right now
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.

You're searching for the best gaming laptops, and you're hit with a big dose of reality: Gaming laptops are really expensive. Even midrange laptops can cost upwards of $2,000, and if you want a flagship laptop, you can spend as much as $5,000. Who's supposed to buy these things anyway?

Fret not, as we've rounded up the best budget gaming laptops so you can play your games for cheap. For this guide, we're focusing on laptops you can by for at or below $1,000, with a particular focus on gaming notebooks that provide the best bang for your buck.

Read more