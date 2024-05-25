Usually $1,749, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $650 today

Professionals and students who need a dependable laptop should set their sights on the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14, especially now that it’s on sale from Lenovo with a 62% discount. Originally priced at $1,749, the laptop will be yours for only $650, which is equivalent to massive savings of $1,099. You need to hurry if you want to get the device for this cheap though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer from Lenovo ThinkPad deals before it expires.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop

The ThinkPad line of laptops was inherited from IBM, and Lenovo maintained the devices’ iconic look, sturdy design, and business-focused features, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. Those are the qualities that you can expect from the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14, as it’s built with a focus on boosting your productivity. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but it will be able to handle your everyday tasks for work or school.

The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 features a 14-inch Full HD display, which is small enough to maintain portability so you can easily bring the laptop wherever you need to go. It also comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, which will give you access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system. The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 is tested against military standards to ensure durability, so you won’t have to worry about getting it damaged by the usual wear and tear of daily use.

In one of the most eye-catching laptop deals from Lenovo today, you can get the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 for a heavily discounts price of $650. That’s a $1,099 discount on the device’s original price of $1,749, which is an insane offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. The bargain is probably already drawing a lot of attention though, so there’s a chance that stocks of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop are already running low. I’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

