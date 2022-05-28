The best 1080p gaming monitors for 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We are inching closer to 8K gaming becoming mainstream, but that does not mean 1080p monitors are no longer relevant. Most gamers, especially esports professionals, actually prefer a 1080p monitor as their primary concern is a high FPS count over resolution. Now you might have your own reasons for buying a 1080p gaming monitor, like not caring about high resolution, or maybe not having a powerful enough graphics card thanks to the high prices and low stocks. But regardless, there are some great 1080p monitors to pick from, from the super fast, esport-orientated screens, to the more affordable, budget options.

To help you find the right one for you, we have picked some of the best 1080p gaming monitors that you should consider for your gaming setup. While the Dell Alienware AW2521H is the most premium one out there, you should also consider the Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM as it is our favorite 1080p gaming monitor overall.

Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM

Our pick of the best 1080p gaming monitor

Pros Up to 280Hz refresh rate

Low input lag

Integrated speakers

Highly ergonomic stand Cons High-input lag at 60Hz

Contrast ratio could be better

Why should you buy this: It is the best 1080p gaming monitor, offering a superfast refresh rate, great ergonomics, and impressive image quality.

Who’s it for: Gamers who are looking for a fast and responsive 1080p monitor for competitive and fast-paced gaming titles.

Why we picked the Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM:

The Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM is our overall choice and recommendation if you are looking for the best 1080p gaming monitor with no budget constraints. It comes with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate with 280Hz overdrive, along with a fast response time and low input lag. The display supports both FreeSync and G-Sync as well, while the IPS panel manages to deliver great image quality, wide viewing angles, up to 99% coverage of sRGB gamut, and 400-nit peak brightness. There is support for HDR400, but it isn’t the best experience due to its relatively low contrast ratio. In the connectivity department, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 input, a headphone jack, and dual 2W integrated speakers. You also get a highly adjustable stand with customizable height, swivel, tilt, and vertical orientation.

LG Ultragear 27GL650F-B

Best gaming monitor for 1080p gaming on a budget

Pros Fast response with low input lag

Value for money

Good peak brightness Cons Doesn't support true HDR

Why should you buy this: It is the best 1080p gaming monitor that you can get on a low budget.

Who’s it for: Those who want the best 1080p gaming experience without spending a lot of money.

Why we picked the LG Ultragear 27GL650F-B:

Selling at just under $200, the LG Ultragear 27GL650 is a highly recommended 1080p gaming monitor on a budget. It measures at 27-inches, which is the sweet spot for gaming monitors, and comes with a solid IPS panel that is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut. For the asking price, the display is surprisingly capable, as the panel offers vivid colors, great peak brightness, wide viewing angles, and fast response time. It is also marketed to support HDR10, although it isn’t true HDR because it isn’t bright enough to match the standards, nor does it offer local dimming zones. The monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand that can be used to tilt, pivot, and adjust the height of the monitor. In terms of connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Display Port 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE

Best portable monitor for 1080p gaming

Pros Sleek portable design

144Hz refresh rate with good response time

Built-in battery

Variety of bundled accessories Cons Flimsy kickstand

Doesn't come cheap

Why should you buy this: It is the best portable monitor suitable for gaming at 1080p resolution.

Who’s it for: Gamers who need a display that can be carried around easily for a portable setup.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE:

Portable gaming monitors have improved over the years, and one of the best 1080p options is the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE. It comes with a 15.6-inch IPS panel with support for Nvidia G-Sync, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 3ms response time. Thanks to the built-in kickstand, it can easily prop up on a desk, and with a weight of just 1.98 pounds, it is easy to carry around. The monitor comes with a built-in 7,800mAh battery that offers up to three hours of use at a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also support for quick-charging, where you can expect two hours of usage after charging the monitor for one hour. Gamers can expect a solid response time with very little blur, especially while playing fast-paced competitive titles.

For connectivity, there is a USB Type-C port and a micro-HDMI port to connect a variety of devices, including laptops, consoles, smartphones, and tablets. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack to connect headphones or speakers. The ROG Strix XG16AHPE is expensive, but it is notable that Asus bundles cables, a charger, a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter, and a carrying sleeve along with the monitor.

Viotek GNV30CBXA

The best value for money 1080p ultrawide gaming monitor

Pros Value for money

200Hz refresh rate on ultrawide panel

Good response time Cons Overdrive is not the best

Not a very popular brand

Why should you buy this: It's the best 1080p ultrawide gaming monitor available at a reasonable price.

Who’s it for: Those who want a good 21:9 aspect ratio ultrawide gaming monitor without shelling out a lot of money.

Why we picked the Viotek GNV30CBXA:

Looking for a 1080p ultrawide gaming monitor? Check out the Viotek GNV30CBXA, which comes with a 30-inch 21:9 curved VA panel that offers up to 200Hz refresh rate and 300-nits peak brightness. The brand isn’t as popular as other key players in the market, but this monitor is one of the very few ultrawide monitors that is meant for gaming. At the same time, unlike most ultrawide gaming monitors, this one is selling for under $300, which is an impressive deal. The 94 pixels per inch density is definitely low for desktop usage, but it should be good for gaming purposes. The monitor does come with up to 1ms motion picture response time (MPRT), with up to 112% sRGB and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync. The stand is quite ergonomic, with support for height adjustment, tilt, and swivel and also supports vertical orientation. For connectivity, you get one Display Port 1.2, one HDMI 2.0, two HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For its price, the Viotek GNV30CBXA performs quite well. While there are other ultrawide gaming monitors to choose from, this one comes at almost half the cost.

Dell Alienware AW2521H

Most premium 1080p gaming monitor

Pros 360Hz refresh rate

Excellent response time

Low input lag

Premium design with RGB lighting Cons Weak contrast

Expensive

Why should you buy this: It is the fastest, and the most premium 1080p gaming monitor.

Who’s it for: Professional gamers or someone who wants the fastest refresh rate and a premium design.

Why we picked the Dell Alienware AW2521H:

The Alienware AW2521H is one of the fastest 1080p monitors out there. Apart from the impressive panel, the monitor comes with Alienware’s premium space-age design flanked with RGB lighting. The 360Hz refresh rate ensures a super smooth experience with excellent response time. It also comes with native support for Nvidia G-Sync with Nvidia Reflex Latency technologies, although it misses out on FreeSync.

It has a 24.5-inch IPS panel, which isn’t the best with contrast, but does cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is capable of 1ms (gray-to-gray) response time. There are a bunch of connectivity options on the monitor, including two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, two audio jacks (one dedicated for headphones), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream port with Battery Charging 1.2, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports.

AOC C32G2ZE

Best 32-inch 1080p gaming monitor with fast refresh rate and impressive color reproduction

Pros Fast 240Hz refresh rate

Solid response time

Bright and vivid color reproduction

Well-priced Cons Pixel density

Poor stand ergonomics

Why should you buy this: It is the best 32-inch gaming monitor with 1080p resolution.

Who’s it for: Gamers who are looking for a large gaming monitor that is fast and offers great colors.

Why we picked the AOC C32G2ZE:

Generally, we wouldn’t recommend a 32-inch monitor with a 1080p resolution, due to the low pixel density. However, if you do want a large monitor and are aiming to stick to 1080p, check out the AOC C32G2ZE. The 32-inch curved VA panel on the monitor offers great color calibration, along with excellent contrast and support for DCI-P3 color. Rated to offer 300-nits of peak brightness, it can go far beyond that, which is impressive for a 32-inch panel. It is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming, and there is support for AMD FreeSync Premium as well. The black to white response time is rated at 5ms, which ensures a smooth motion experience.

The build quality of the monitor is good, although the included stand is disappointing, as it doesn’t offer any adjustments apart from tilting. Connectivity options on the monitor include a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone output port. Notably, it isn't very expensive for a 32-inch gaming monitor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are G-Sync and FreeSync technologies? G-Sync and FreeSync are synching technologies developed by Nvidia and AMD respectively. They are used to improve communication between a GPU and a monitor and ensure that your PC's frame rate is synchronized with the refresh rate of the monitor, reducing stuttering at lower frame rates and eliminating screen tearing. Both have their advantages, but if you want to know which is best, we cover that in our G-Sync vs Freesync guide. Is response time important? Response time is the amount of time taken by the monitor to change individual pixels from black to white or from one shade of gray to another. A lower response time means that the monitor is highly capable of avoiding motion blur while gaming. You don't need the fastest response times just to have a fun game, but if you take your gaming seriously, a low response time is a good target when picking a 1080p gaming monitor. What type of panel is best for gaming monitors? While it all depends on your preference, there are broadly three types of panels: TN, VA, and IPS. TN panels are the fastest, offering low response times, the highest refresh rates, minimal motion blur, and low input lag. They are also cheaper but do not offer the best image quality, especially when viewed from side angles. VA panels can offer high refresh rates but suffer from poor response time. They do, however, offer the best contrast and fairly good image quality. IPS panels, on the other hand, are capable of offering a slightly faster response time compared to VA but tend to not be as fast as TN panels. Their image quality tends to be the best you can get on a PC monitor.

