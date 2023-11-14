All-in-one computers make a great way to get the power of a desktop computer in a footprint that doesn’t take up a whole lot of desk space. But with Black Friday right around the corner, shopping for a new all-in-one PC also makes a great way to save. Many retailers have already started rolling out Black Friday deals, and among them are some of the best prices on all-in-one PCs we’ve seen. You’ll find some great deals on brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo, as well as some affordable alternatives to the best all-in-one computers.

Best all-in-one PC Black Friday deal

HP 27-inch all-in-one PC — $850, was $1,000

You really can’t go wrong with an all-in-one PC, particularly if you prefer a desktop computer to a laptop. But you really can’t go wrong with an HP computer either. It’s regularly one of the best laptop brands, and the quality and affordability HP is known for trickles into this 27-inch all-in-one PC as well. The 27-inch display comes in at Full HD resolution that’s great for watching movies and creating your own content. This all-in-one also has plenty of power with an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

When it comes to practical, day-to-day use, the HP 27-inch all-in-one PC has blazing fast solid state storage. It comes in at a capacity of 512GB, plenty to suit most users. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. You’ll be able to use this PC in almost any lighting situation, as it has an anti-glare panel and less glossiness than you’ll find in many computers. This PC makes an affordable alternative to the best desktop computers, as well as to its all-in-one counterpart, the new Apple iMac M3.

More all-in-one PC Black Friday deals

But there are a lot of impressive all-in-one PC Black Friday deals taking place, so don’t stop at the HP 27-inch PC if it’s not calling out to you. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are going all-in with their early Black Friday deals. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one for the home, office, or dorm room, these all-in-one Black Friday deals are sure to have the right option for you.

